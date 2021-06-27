Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,95,751
Total Cases 3,02,33,183
Today's Fatalities 1,258
Today's Cases 50,040
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,95,751
Total Cases 3,02,33,183
Today's Fatalities 1,258
Today's Cases 50,040

News

Britain, Pakistan to tackle climate change together

Lord Tariq Ahmad, Britain’s minister of state for the Commonwealth (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

BRITAIN and Pakistan have resolved to work together to tackle climate change and prevent another Covid-like pandemic in the future.

During his two-day state visit to Pakistan, the UK’s minister of state for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Ahmad, met prime minister Imran Khan and his ministerial colleagues.

The visit focused on climate change, protection of communities from Covid-19 and girls’ education, a UK government press release said.

Apart from holding discussions with political leaders, Lord Ahmad’s visit also included a meeting with prominent interfaith leaders in Pakistan to “exchange perspectives on achieving freedom of religion or belief and interfaith harmony”.

“My visit to Pakistan has reinforced just how important it is to work together to tackle the threat of climate change, to prevent a pandemic like Covid-19 from happening again, and to help our children catch up with lost learning, especially girls. No country can work in isolation. Global challenges do not respect borders”, Lord Ahmad said.

He said in a social media post that he discussed issues like media freedom and interfaith harmony with Pakistan’s human rights minister Shireen Mazari.

“Useful meeting with @mohrpakistan Minister for Human Rights @ShireenMazari1 yesterday. We had a productive discussion on tackling issues to achieve media freedom, interfaith harmony and freedom of religion or belief #FoRBMatters”, Lord Ahmad tweeted.

The minister also hosted a roundtable for business leaders to discuss the UK’s support for trade.

Lord Ahmad and Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rasheed agreed to enhance cooperation “to combat transnational crimes and strengthen their criminal justice systems”, Gulf News reported.

However, the UK government’s press release or Lord Ahmad’s tweets made no mention of the matter.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Elderly couple cut neighbours’ fir tree in half
PAKISTAN
No room to keep Pakistan on FATF grey list: Islamabad
PAKISTAN
Pakistan seeks ‘even-handed’ relationship with US: Imran Khan
UK
Commemorative coin unveiled marking Prince Philip’s ‘life well lived’
PAKISTAN
Number of active Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir falls over the years: Indian army officer
WORLD
Absconding South African brothers deny involvement in £2.6 billion-history’s biggest crypto theft
SRI LANKA
 India’s INS Sarvekshak to support Sri Lanka’s survey efforts around gutted cargo vessel
News
Labour’s Kim Leadbeater heckled and chased during Batley and Spen by-election campaign trail
News
Bangladesh enforces nationwide lockdown 
News
Delta variant spreads fast even in countries with high vaccination rates
UK
Johnson backs Hancock as calls for his resignation intensify over non-adherence to Covid…
News
‘Grab a jab’ opens for all adults this weekend as new variant reported…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Elderly couple cut neighbours’ fir tree in half
Community pharmacies certainly deserve our praise and gratitude
Drug firms provide ‘hidden’ funding to MPs, says research
Britain, Pakistan to tackle climate change together
No room to keep Pakistan on FATF grey list: Islamabad
Returning Murray savours practice with Federer