AI tool launched to help UK estate agents identify properties before they hit the market

The tool uses real-time data to identify likely sellers and landlords.

It is built into Alto’s CRM and powered by Sprift data.

The company claims users could see more instructions, though details are unclear.

Alto has introduced a new property prospecting tool aimed at helping UK estate agents and lettings agents spot homes and landlords likely to come to market before they are publicly listed. The feature, called Alto Prospecting, is built into the company’s all-in-one CRM and uses data from property intelligence platform Sprift to provide market insights across England and Wales.

The launch reflects a growing push towards data-driven tools in the UK property sector, with platforms increasingly offering predictive insights to help agents target potential sellers and landlords earlier in the sales cycle.

Turning data into early leads

According to Alto, the tool provides real-time property intelligence, verified landlord records and broader market insights, alongside automated outreach features. The platform is designed to help agents focus on homeowners and landlords who may be more likely to take action, while also supporting both sales and lettings teams with dedicated landlord prospecting.

The company said the system uses data that is compliant with GDPR and the Mailing Preference Service, and aims to help agents maintain a steady pipeline of potential instructions.

Stu Pick, partnerships director at Alto, reportedly said, as quoted in a news report, that the tool allows agents to identify owners likely to come to market ahead of competitors, supported by what he described as comprehensive property and landlord data.

Claims of higher instructions

The platform allows users to filter searches by area or criteria, run branded direct mail campaigns and track performance through built-in dashboards. Alto said agents using the tool are winning up to 22 per cent more instructions than those who do not, though it has not explained how the figure was calculated.

Dan Fuoco, commercial director at Sprift, reportedly said, as quoted in a news report, that the partnership aims to help agents save time by combining market data with CRM automation so campaigns can be built around verified insights.

The introduction of prospecting tools like this suggests technology providers are continuing to focus on predictive analytics as competition for property listings remains tight across the UK market.