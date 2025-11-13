Review finds agencies missed warnings before Sara Sharif’s murder

COUNCIL workers attempted to check on 10-year-old Sara Sharif a day before she was murdered but went to the wrong address, a child safeguarding review has found.

Sara was murdered in 2023 at her home in Woking, Surrey, by her father, Urfan Sharif, 43, and stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30. Both were jailed for life.

The review said Surrey services did not identify that Sara was at risk and did not question unexplained bruising or why she began wearing a hijab, which later emerged was used to hide injuries, BBC reported.

Surrey County Council said it was “deeply sorry” and had taken “robust action” to address the findings.

The report stated the “seriousness and significance” of Sharif’s domestic abuse history was overlooked and that “with hindsight, it is clear that they should never have been trusted with the care of Sara”. It said “the system failed to keep her safe”.

Bruising was first seen in June 2022. In March 2023, school staff reported injuries including a bruise “the size of a golf ball”. Children’s services did not check with police or consult the school. A social worker later accepted Sharif’s false explanation for the marks.

Sara was removed from school for home education. Although the school gave her new address, council staff visited the old address on 7 August 2023. A second visit was delayed until September. Sara was killed the next day.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the report showed “glaring failures”. Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said change was urgent. Surrey Police called the case one of the most shocking it had investigated.

Sharif and Batool were convicted in December 2024. Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, received 16 years for causing or allowing her death.