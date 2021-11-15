Royal Society of Arts honours Indian polymath Dev Arastu Panchariya as Full Fellow

Professor Dev Arastu Panchariya.

By: Shubham Ghosh

THE Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) in London has honoured eminent Indian polymath professor Dev Arastu Panchariya by roping him in as a Full Fellow. With this accomplishment, the theoretical physicist has joined the league of some of the best brains in history who have found themselves associated with the multi-disciplinary institution such as Adam Smith, Karl Marx, Benjamin Franklin, Stephen Hawking, among others.

The Royal Society has as its patron ‘Her Majesty The Queen’ while its presidential chair is held by Annie, The Princess Royal.

Receiving the honour, prof. Panchariya, who has earned name as philosopher, theoretical physicist, mathematician and economist, expressed his gratitude in a series of tweets.

In one post, he said, “My Gratitude to the honor of Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures & Commerce of Great Britain by nominating & eventually Electing me as the Full Fellow. The honor is bestowed for vital contributions towards Social Progress & Development in any way.”

In another tweet, he said, “The Royal Society @theRSAorg is contributing since many centuries & previously elected Full Fellows to personalities as Franklin, Marx, Mandela & Hawking. I make myself sincerely committed for all the code of conduct, values & vision in its esteemed & Honourable Royal Charter.”

The Society acknowledged Prof. Panchariya’s tweet saying, “Welcome, Dev! It’s great to have you with us and we’re looking forward to working with you.”