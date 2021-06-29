Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566

News

Pakistani overseas workers overrun vaccination centre in Islamabad

People including overseas Pakistani workers who want to fly to the Middle East stand in queues to register for a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Islamabad on June 28, 2021. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

HUNDREDS of desperate Pakistanis overwhelmed a government-run coronavirus vaccination centre in the capital of Islamabad on Monday (28) as the nation grappled with a shortage of life-saving shots.

Most of those clamouring to be vaccinated were Pakistanis who work overseas – mainly in the Gulf Arab nations such as Saudi Arabia – who need a shot of the hard-to-find AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine to travel there.

“We have a very limited capacity here, but for the past few days the centre has been overwhelmed by those wanting to travel abroad,” senior police official Farooq Amjad Buttar said.

Pakistan has so far fully or partially vaccinated nearly 12 million people from a population of 220 million, mostly with the Chinese Sinopharm or Sinovac jabs.

Most Gulf nations, however, require incoming foreign workers to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca or Pfizer brands, which are in short supply in Pakistan.

Millions of Pakistanis work abroad and their remittances are a key part of Pakistan’s economy and its foreign currency reserves.

On Monday (28), a crowd of hundreds overwhelmed staff at a vaccination centre, smashing glass doors as they pressed to get in.

“It was not a protest or an attack,” Buttar said, downplaying the incident in which no one was injured.

Muhammad Shehzad, travelled from the north-western city of Mardan to Islamabad in the hope of getting an AstraZeneca shot.

“Saudi officials say they will let us enter only after getting vaccinated,” he said.

“I got a Chinese vaccine, but they are saying they will accept American vaccines only,” Shehzad added.

Earlier this month Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca under the Covax facility.

So far, the south Asian nation has dodged the worst of Covid-19, but officials have warned a fourth wave could hit the country next month.

Deaths and new infections have, however, come down, and social gathering restrictions have recently been eased, business hours extended and some schools reopened.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Home Affairs Committee calls for new criminal offence to deal with crime against retail store…
UK
Petition call for more inclusive curriculum in UK schools
News
No mobile phones in UK schools under Williamson’s consultation
UK
Ministers set to replace self-isolation rules in schools with daily testing regime
News
J&J scraps Covid-19 vaccine trials in India as it focuses to speed up delivery
News
‘Second-generation ethnic minorities face lower level of employment than whites in UK’
US
Meet America’s only Hindu female priest officiating same-sex weddings
PAKISTAN
10 arrested for Lahore car bomb blast
PAKISTAN
Pakistan court suspends TikTok for ‘spreading immorality’
News
Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-fired power plants
News
Migrant workers exodus from Bangladesh’s capital to home villages 
UK
Schoolboy referred to Prevent after teacher mistakes alms for ‘arms’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…
Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15
Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Home Affairs Committee calls for new criminal offence to deal…
JLR launches updated Range Rover Sport SVR in India
Petition call for more inclusive curriculum in UK schools
UK must support ‘electric car production to save jobs’
No mobile phones in UK schools under Williamson’s consultation
Moderna’s Covid vaccine gets emergency approval in India