Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 291,331
Total Cases 26,031,991
Today's Fatalities 4,209
Today's Cases 259,551
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 291,331
Total Cases 26,031,991
Today's Fatalities 4,209
Today's Cases 259,551

Pakistan demands protection force in Palestine


Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo by KAY NIETFELD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo by KAY NIETFELD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

PAKISTAN has sought the deployment of an international protection force in Palestine territories, echoing a similar suggestion made by Turkey.

At a special meeting of the United Nations General Assembly held on Thursday (20) to discuss the situation in the Middle East, Pakistan’s foreign affairs minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi suggested that civilian observers can be sent to Palestine to “monitor a cessation of hostilities” if the Security Council cannot send a protection force there.

“If the Security Council cannot agree to send a protection force, a coalition of the willing can be formed to provide at least civilian observers to monitor a cessation of the hostilities and supervise the provision of humanitarian help to the Palestinians,” he said.

At the meeting of foreign affairs ministers attended by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, Qureshi demanded that Israel be brought to account for its conflict with Palestine in which hundreds of people were killed and thousands others injured. He also sought protection for Israeli Arabs.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching support to the people of Palestine whose voice “cannot be silenced” and “we, the representatives of the Islamic world, are here to speak with them and for them.”








Most Popular

13 dead as bus overturns in Pakistan

Bangladesh to get $600m-loan from World Bank to uplift poor

Mukesh Khanna hits out at those spreading death rumours

Harry, Meghan announce relief centre in Mumbai to fight covid-19

Experienced PPE suppliers were ignored by officials at the height of the pandemic, allege campaigners



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×