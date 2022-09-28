Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Lean people on diet at risk of diabetes and likely to gain more fat

People without obesity who underwent intentional weight loss had higher levels of hunger hormones, making them more likely to crave junk food, and could gain fat more easily, Harvard University researchers found.

Representative image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Lean people going on a weight loss diet are likely to gain more weight in later years of their life, new research has warned.

The study by Harvard University scientists explains the likely reasons for the result: Lean people who underwent dramatic weight loss had higher levels of hunger hormones, making them more likely to crave junk food, and could gain fat more easily.

Lean people who lost 4.5 kg are at a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes a decade later compared to those who didn’t go on an extreme diet.

Following the “surprising” findings, the researchers said dieting should be undertaken only by those who “really need it”.

Harvard epidemiologist Qi Sun who led the study said, “We now know that such observations are supported by biology that unfortunately entails adverse health outcomes when lean individuals try to lose weight intentionally.

“The good news is that individuals with obesity will clearly benefit from losing a few pounds, and the health benefits last even when the weight loss is temporary,” Sun said.

According to the epidemiologist, weight loss may have led to biological changes that put people at risk of gaining more weight.

For the study, medics looked at data for more than 200,00 people, the majority being female, the British newspaper Sun reported.

The participants were asked how they lost weight, whether that was through low-calorie diets, exercising, these two combined, commercial weight programmes, fasting or diet pills.

They were tracked for more than 10 years and medics found that those who were at a normal weight and dieted were 54 per cent more likely to get diabetes.

Obese people who dieted were less likely to develop diabetes than other participants, while overweight adults who lost weight rapidly were 42 per cent more likely to develop the illness.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘You saved my life’, Hindu man thanks Muslim activist who rescued him during Leicester violence
News
This Indian village in Maharashtra goes on digital detox every evening
News
New chief declines to call Met Police institutionally racist
News
Baroness Sandip Verma: ‘There should be no place for mob behaviour in Leicester’
UK
UK eyes big TikTok fine over child privacy lapse
News
Wealthy landlady kept domestic servant as ‘unpaid slave’, made her work 14-hours per day
Hollywood News
Bassam Tariq exits Marvel’s Blade movie as director
News
Keir Starmer calls Rupa Huq’s comments on Kwarteng ‘clearly racist’
News
British health officials warn of difficult winter with flu and COVID
News
Suella Braverman raps Sussex Police for ‘playing identity politics’ over convicted paedophile gender…
News
Family of Bolton doctor who died in car crash suspects ‘involvement of third…
News
‘Emphasize what PM Modi said, not an era of war’: US Secretary of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW