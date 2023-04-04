India rejects China’s renaming attempts in Arunachal

The latest war of words was triggered when China issued a statement in which it said it had “standardised” the names of 11 places in what China calls its southern Tibet region

A Buddha statue is pictured in Tawang near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), neighbouring China, in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

India refused to accept the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China on Tuesday (4). This region is considered to be a part of India’s eastern state by India, but China claims it as its own territory.

In the past, the two countries have fought a war along their border, which spans 3,800 kilometers and is poorly defined in some areas.

In recent years, clashes in mountainous regions have led to significant tension between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The latest angry exchange of words was triggered on Sunday (2) when China’s ministry of civil affairs issued a statement in which it said it had “standardised” the names of 11 places, including five mountains, in what China calls its southern Tibet region.

The statement included a map that showed the 11 places renamed by China as being within “Zangnan”, or southern Tibet in Chinese, with Arunachal Pradesh included in southern Tibet and China’s border with India demarcated as just north of the Brahmaputra river.

India rejected that.

“Arunachal Pradesh is, has been and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,” Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

But a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry said the name changes were “completely within the scope of China’s sovereignty”.

“The southern Tibet region is Chinese territory,” the spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a regular media briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

At least 24 soldiers were killed when the two sides clashed in the Ladakh region, on the western part of their border, in 2020 but the situation calmed down after diplomatic and military talks.

In December last year, troops from the two sides engaged in scuffles in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said last month the situation in Ladakh was fragile and dangerous, with military forces deployed very close to each other in some places.

(Reuters)