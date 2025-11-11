Rajrajeshwar Guruji joins Pandit Dhirendra Shastri’s Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra from Delhi to Vrindavan

The Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra, a spiritual journey from Delhi to Vrindavan initiated by Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, was given a special start with the divine presence of His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji, who specially travelled from London to join and bless the march.

The padyatra, covering 15 kilometres a day over ten days, aims to promote unity among Hindus, eradicate casteism, and inspire spiritual awakening. Beginning at the revered Katyayani Mata Temple in Chhatarpur, Delhi, the yatra will pass through Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh before concluding in Vrindavan. Thousands of saints and devotees from across India have joined this movement.

HH Rajrajeshwar Guruji, known as Sanatan Dharma Bhushan, has been tirelessly serving the cause of Sanatan Dharma in the United Kingdom for over 25 years. His participation in the padyatra has added an international dimension to this spiritual campaign.

Speaking at the event, Guruji said, “This is not just a march, it is a divine call for unity. Today, the chants of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev echoed with unparalleled devotion. The time has come for India to be recognised as a Hindu Rashtra. Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions India as a developed nation by 2047, we saints resolve that by 2047, India should also be declared a Hindu nation.”

Guruji has long shared a spiritual bond with Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri. It was Guruji who had earlier hosted Shastri Ji’s historic visit and katha in London, an event that drew immense participation from the UK Hindu community. This padyatra marks yet another moment of collaboration between the two revered saints for the cause of Sanatan Dharma.

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, addressing the gathering, said the Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra represents unity and awareness for all Hindus, not a political protest. “Every person living in this country is a Sanatani. This march is not against any religion; it is in support of unity and righteousness. Our goal is to ensure that Hindu society remains united and that casteism and divisions no longer weaken us.”

As the padyatra progresses towards Vrindavan, the sight of thousands of devotees walking together, chanting the names of their deities and carrying the message of oneness, reflects a renewed spiritual awakening within India and beyond.