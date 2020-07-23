Face coverings mandatory in England from Friday; up to £100 fine for violators

ENGLAND has released the full guidance on wearing face coverings as it will be mandatory in enclosed public spaces including supermarkets, indoor shopping centres, transport hubs, banks and post offices in England from Friday (24).

Under the new regulations, public should also practice frequent hand washing and careful social distancing.

Those who break the rules could face a fine of up to £100.

Face coverings must also be worn when buying takeaway food and drink, although they can be removed in a seating area, said the new guidelines.

However, it is not mandatory for children under 11, those with disabilities or certain health conditions, such as respiratory or cognitive impairments that make it difficult for them to wear a face covering.

“As we move into the next stage of easing restrictions for the public, it is vital we continue to shop safely so that we can make the most of our fantastic retail industry this summer,” said health and care secretary Matt Hancock.

“Everyone must play their part in fighting this virus by following this new guidance. I also want to thank the British public for all the sacrifices they are making to help keep this country safe.”

Masks will not be mandatory in indoor venues which have other safety measures in place, including eat-in restaurants, pubs, hairdressers and salons, gyms and leisure centres, cinemas, concert halls and theatres and visitor attractions like museums, an official statement said.

According to the government, face coverings should cover the mouth and nose and can be as simple as a scarf or bandana that securely fits around the side of the face without having to be held in place.

Coverings are already compulsory on public transport in England and Scotland, as well as most buses, trains and ferries in Northern Ireland. They will be mandatory on public transport in Wales from 27 July.