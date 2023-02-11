Drug-dealing pair caught with crack cocaine, cash after dramatic police chase

Koyesh Miah, 35, and Novinur Chowdhury, 25, were charged with possession with a plan to supply a controlled class A drug.

Novinur Chowdhury (Picture: Leicestershire Police)

By: Shubham Ghosh

In a dramatic event in December 2021, two men were caught by law-keepers with crack cocaine and cash after chasing their car through Leicester city centre toward Loughborough. According to a report by LeicestershireLive, the officers acted after receiving a tip-off that the vehicle had links to an organised crime group supplying drugs.

They stopped the car in Sileby where the duo from Loughborough were arrested.

Both Koyesh Miah, 35, and Novinur Chowdhury, 25, were charged with possession with a plan to supply a controlled class A drug.

The incident happened on December 7 and it led to a police raid on a property which has connections with the defendants and seizure of more than £3,000 in cash and drugs with a street value of around £5,000.

On February 3, 2023, the two appeared at Leicester Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to all charges at a hearing held earlier.

Miah, of Queens Road, was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years, and Chowdhury, of Alan Moss Road, was sentenced to two-and-half years in jail.

According to officers from Leicestershire Police’s Specialist Support Department, they took positions on routes moving out into the county when the car was picked up heading towards Loughborough.

A quantity of cash was found on Chowdhury while drugs were found on Miah.

“The decision to not stop the car in the city there and then allowed us to track it to an area we suspected it was linked to and as a result, strengthen our evidence around this particular vehicle and its connection to a specific drugs line,” Sgt Steve Jackson from the Specialist Support unit was quoted as saying.

He added, “Following a subsequent search of an address linked to the defendants, we were able to seize in total over £3,000 in cash and drugs with a street value of around £5,000. Officers from the Specialist Support Directorate will continue to work together to target those connected to criminality and those causing harm to the communities of Leicestershire and Rutland.”

Detective Constable Jack Walters, who led the inquiry, said, “This investigation turned into a significant team effort by colleagues within Charnwood CID who have compiled the case together along with the support of other specialist departments.

“Our work to tackle county lines remains very much part of our daily business and we continue to arrest and investigate those who commit these offences.”