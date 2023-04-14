London driver jailed for intentionally running down two men

Bristan William, 20, a resident of Park Avenue Barking in east London, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A driver who used his BMW car “like a weapon” as he deliberately drove towards a group of men in London has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Bristan William drove his car to strike two men on Leadenhall Street on July 26, 2022, leaving them both with serious injuries.

His actions were captured on CCTV and following his arrest a week later, William, 20, a resident of Park Avenue, Barking in east London, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.

Detective Constable Jon Forster from the City of London Police said the incident could have resulted in multiple fatalities if not for pure luck.

Footage showed William driving his car towards a group of men brawling on on Leadenhall Street last summer.

He hit an unidentified individual, then reversed and headed toward them once more.

Fortunately, they all managed to evade his car.

Later, William turned his car around and intentionally drove towards two men who were trying to escape.

One of them was tossed in the air and slammed against a building, resulting in a dislocated shoulder, fractured nose, and three spinal fractures.

A second person was launched over the car’s hood and roof and thrown approximately 100 meters down the road, causing a ligament rupture in his knee from the car’s impact.

William was taken into custody on August 4, 2022, and subsequently charged. The Old Bailey ruled that William will be prohibited from driving for a period of five years after his release.