British mother-of-four shot dead while on ‘dream holiday’ in South Africa

Fatima Issa was accidentally shot by a relative while cleaning a gun.

Fatima Issa (L) with husband Fayaz.

By: Pramod Thomas

In a tragic incident, a British mother-of-four was accidentally shot dead by a relative while on holiday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fatima Issa, 47, was shot at point-blank range with a nine-millimetre round by a male relative in Meyersal View Estate in Johannesburg, media reports said. She was a school teacher at Leicester College.

Her brother Ebrahim Lambat confirmed her death on Facebook saying she had ‘returned to the mercy of Allah’.

Anti-crime campaigner Yusuf Abramjee revealed that a relative was cleaning a gun, but appears to have forgotten that it was loaded. He accidentally pulled the trigger and Issa was shot at point-blank range, he added.

Though paramedics were rushed to the scene, she could not be saved.

A South African Police spokesman said they could not comment as it was too early but confirmed a full investigation is underway.

Issa had flown out with her daughter Humairah, 19, to spend a fortnight with family.

Her three other children had been left at home in Leicester, Leicestershire, with her husband Fayaz, 47, who worked for Leicester City Council.

According to reports, her husband Fayaz will fly out to Johannesburg with his son Huzaifah, 21.

Her grieving co-workers at The City of Leicester College have expressed their ‘shock and sadness’ upon hearing the tragic news.

“Everyone at the TCOLC is deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic passing of our colleague and friend Fatima Issa,” the wrote on Facebook. “We all wish her family courage and peace during this time.”