  Friday, August 27, 2021
News

Athlete’s hair creates Guinness record

Representational image (IStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A woman from North Virginia has cut her 75-in hair – which took 17 years to grow to that length – creating a Guinness record in the process.

When Zahab Kamal Khan donated 61 inches of it on Thursday (26), it became the “most hair donated by an individual for charity” ever.

Children With Hair Loss, an organisation that provides wigs to kids, received the hair, which measures six ft and three inches.

Khan, a professional squash player originally from Karachi, Pakistan, last cut her hair when she was 13.

At the time, it was not her intention to grow her hair this long.

When her hair was halfway down her back, her businessman father Mustafa Kamal Khan suggested she refrain from cutting it and said she could possibly create a record, according to The Washington Post.

Khan’s grandmother helped her nourish the hair with a special oil, although braiding it was painful. Khan let her hair grow, trimming it just by an inch twice a year and her efforts continued even after she moved to the US in 2018.

Last month, Khan, 30, created her first Guinness record – for the most hair clips in a person’s hair – with 1,100 butterfly clips.

Khan, who got a haircut in front of media cameras at the McLean Community Center in McLean, Virginia, on Thursday (26), said, “Today I am very happy to be working with Children with hair loss and grateful to know that my hair is going to help kids. I would also like to thank all of my sponsors and donors for your support!”

“My dad’s idea changed my life, our 18-year dream finally coming true … TODAY I AM GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER…” she wrote on Facebook.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

