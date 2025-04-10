Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Using AI to predict crash hotspots could make Bradford roads safer

The claims were made at a meeting of Bradford council’s corporate scrutiny committee, where members were given an update on road safety in the district.

Using AI to predict crash hotspots could make Bradford roads safer

Pedestrians make up a large part of the number of those killed or seriously injured on Bradford’s roads, figures show

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 10, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) could be used in the battle to reduce dangerous driving and crashes in Bradford, councillors were told, writes Chris Young.

Data from more modern vehicles could help predict driver behaviour and map out potential accident “hotspots” – making road safety policies more proactive than reactive.

The claims were made at a meeting of Bradford council’s corporate scrutiny committee, where members were given an update on road safety in the district.

Councillors heard that in the 12 months leading up to August 2024, there was a slight decrease in the number of people injured on Bradford’s roads – down from 1,455 in 2023 to 1,330 in 2024.

But in the same period, there was an increase in the number of people killed or seriously injured (including broken bones). This figure rose from 334 to 346.

There were 10 fatalities in this 12-month period.

A report to members said pedestrians were “highly represented” in the killed and seriously injured figures, accounting for 18.7 per cent of the total number.

In addition, the number of casualties who were passengers in vehicles has been steadily rising. In 2017 to 2019, the average number of passengers killed or seriously injured each year in Bradford was 87. Last year, that figure had doubled to 174.

Members were told that the council and West Yorkshire Police were involved in efforts to try and reduce crashes and casualty rates, but that work on certain areas was often in response to a crash.

Highways officer Miguel D’Souza said: “We’re moving into a world where we could use AI to predict where traffic incidents might happen. “It could help us be more proactive, look at where accidents could happen rather than where they have happened.

“Emerging technology is a bit better at identifying potential crash hotspots.”

In recent years, advances in AI have been used globally to create a number of systems that can predict trends in areas from finance to disease outbreak.

There has been work internationally to use date ranging from traffic patterns, satellite data and crash reports to generate algorithms that can tell where car crashes are most likely to take place.

D’Souza told the committee that although some of the work already being done on Bradford’s roads was helping prevent accident levels from rising, figures have remained steady rather than dropping by any great rate. AI could be a way to finally bring the figures down.

He said: “We need to look at things more intelligently, have a deeper dive into who is causing crashes and in what areas. AI will help us with that data.”

Ilkley councillor Andrew Loy (Cons) asked for more detail on how AI could help improve road safety.

D’Souza said: “Information is often collected by manufacturers and sold on to other companies. This gives us better road data than we have had previously.

“You also look at pedestrian accidents and casualty figures. It gives us a narrative on how road users are behaving.

“You can look at speeds of different road users and it gives you a better idea of what speeds people are doing on different roads without having to go out to each location. But this is all relying on technology in cars – so this data won’t capture older vehicles. But as we move to more modern vehicles on the road, the data becomes more useable.”

He said this information, with data from speed cameras, could be used by software to predict where accidents could happen, as well as driver behaviour patterns.

aibradfordbradford crashesbradford road accidentsdangerous drivingroad safetywest yorkshire police

Related News

Southport
UK

Southport stabbings probe examines institutional failings

Anjali Goswami
UK

Anjali Goswami named Defra’s new Chief Scientific Adviser

Cabot Creamery Butter
Food

Cabot Creamery Butter recalled in 7 states over contamination concerns

Tata Steel cuts jobs in Netherlands amid trade tensions
Business

Tata Steel cuts jobs in Netherlands amid trade tensions

More For You

Concern over high child poverty rates in Leicester

There is a range of support available to help people, a city council spokesperson said

Concern over high child poverty rates in Leicester

MORE than one in three children in Leicester are living in poverty, statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions have revealed, writes Tess Rushin.

The city was the 11th worst local authority area in the UK, with 39.5 per cent of under 16s meeting the criteria in 2023-24. This has increased from 38.7 per cent in the previous year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Birmingham's Strategic Role in Driving UK Economic Growth

Darren Jones said Birmingham has always been and always will be a really important city-region for us in the UK.

gatty image

Birmingham ‘crucial to UK’s growth ambitions’

BIRMINGHAM can still have a bright economic future despite the city being hit by “challenging headlines”, a government minister has said, writes Alexander Brock.

The city council faced financial crisis and more recently the bins strike have caused chaos.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles

The King and Queen have enjoyed a warm reception throughout their visit

Getty

King Charles becomes first UK monarch to address Italy’s parliament

King Charles has made history by delivering a speech to both houses of Italy’s parliament — the first time a British monarch has addressed the Italian legislature.

Entering the Chamber of Deputies to a band’s rendition of the Italian national anthem, the King was welcomed by hundreds of parliamentarians gathered to hear him speak. Part of his address was expected to be delivered in Italian, reflecting the importance of the occasion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two more convicted of delivery driver’s brutal murder
Mehakdeep Singh,Sehajpal Singh

Two more convicted of delivery driver’s brutal murder

TWO more men have been found guilty of murdering 23-year-old DPD delivery driver, Aurman Singh, in Shrewsbury nearly two years ago.

Mehakdeep Singh, 24, and Sehajpal Singh, 26, both formerly of Tipton, were convicted at Stafford crown court last Monday (31) following a three-week trial.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK court rejects Delhi appeal to challenge Sanjay Bhandari extradition ruling
Sanjay Bhandari

UK court rejects Delhi appeal to challenge Sanjay Bhandari extradition ruling

THE high court in London on Tuesday (8) refused the overnment of India’s application seeking permission to appeal in Britain’s Supreme Court against the discharge of Sanjay Bhandari, the defence sector consultant wanted in Delhi to face charges of alleged tax evasion and money laundering.

Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde delivered the judgment at a brief hearing in response to India’s application last month.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc