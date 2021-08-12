Website Logo
  Thursday, August 12, 2021
Scottish lawyer Aamer Anwar faces probe over ‘professional misconduct’

Senior Scottish lawyer Aamer Anwar (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SENIOR Scottish lawyer Aamer Anwar is set to appear before a disciplinary body next month over the allegations of professional misconduct.

The case is related to the wording of a former firm’s terms of business and the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal will decide whether it constituted professional misconduct.

According to the tribunal’s timetable, the virtual hearing is scheduled for September 20.

The leading criminal defence lawyer of Pakistani background declined to elaborate on the case but denied he was involved in any wrongdoing.

“It would obviously be inappropriate for me to comment in any detail on pending matters before the tribunal involving confidential client business, but I can say this is a historic, technical single issue from several years ago involving the wording of the firm’s former terms of business, and any misconduct on my part is denied,” he told The Times.

Anwar, 53, was previously accused of contempt of court following his comments on a terrorism-related case but was cleared of the charges in 2008.

He has represented his clients in several high profile cases, the most recent being the allegation of racial discrimination by a Dundee nursery against Scotland health secretary Humza Yousaf’s two-year-old daughter.

Anwar who served legal papers on the pre-school earlier this week on behalf of Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla shares the perception of racial bias in Scotland.

“Anyone questioning the existence of racism, just needs to look the tirade of racist abuse & conspiracy theories directed at Nadia El-Nakla & @HumzaYousaf for speaking out. They did what was natural to any loving mother & father, ‘protect their child’,” he tweeted on Wednesday (11).

