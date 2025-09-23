Skip to content
Sri Lankan roots inspire Venuka Wickramaarachchi’s designs and sustainable brand Diamaté

Venuka’s designs are deeply rooted in Sri Lankan culture

Venuka Wickramaarachchi

He has built an international career that spans cinema, fashion weeks, and brand development

Venuka
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 23, 2025
Highlights:

  • Venuka Wickramaarachchi reflects on his journey from Sri Lanka to the UK and the evolution of his design career.
  • His Sri Lankan heritage continues to shape his work in fashion and costume design.
  • He has contributed to award-winning films and showcased collections in London, Milan, and Kazakhstan.
  • His brand Diamaté focuses on sustainability and cultural storytelling.

Designer’s journey from Sri Lanka to the UK

Venuka Wickramaarachchi, a fashion and costume designer originally from Sri Lanka, has built an international career that spans cinema, fashion weeks, and brand development. Now based in the UK, he credits his early experiences in Sri Lanka for inspiring his interest in costume design. Although he once considered a career in medicine, his passion for design led him to pursue formal education in fashion, culminating in a master’s degree in the UK.

Cultural influences and cinematic work

Venuka’s designs are deeply rooted in Sri Lankan culture. He draws inspiration from traditional dance costumes, temple architecture, and wood carvings. His approach is not to replicate heritage but to reinterpret it for modern audiences. This philosophy has guided his work in cinema, where he has designed costumes for six films, including the award-winning Kusa Baba and Pattini. His designs have earned him recognition at the Lux Film Awards and the Presidential Awards.

He credits his early experiences in Sri Lanka for inspiring his interest in costume designVenuka

International showcases and brand launch

Venuka’s international debut came at Kazakhstan’s Aspara Fashion Week in 2013. He later presented collections at London Graduate Fashion Week and Milan’s Ferrari Aqua Fashion Show. These events helped establish his reputation as a designer who blends cultural depth with contemporary style.

Following his success in Milan, Venuka launched Diamaté, a women’s wear brand that offers workwear, evening wear, and casual collections. The brand name, meaning diamond in Spanish, reflects his vision of helping women shine through fashion.

Focus on sustainability

These events helped establish his reputation as a designer who blends cultural depth with contemporary styleVenuka

Diamaté is gradually shifting toward sustainable practices. Venuka’s upcoming Christmas collection will feature 80 per cent natural fabrics, with plans to increase that percentage over time. He acknowledges the challenges of affordability and accessibility in sustainable fashion, especially in Asian markets, and believes brands must take the lead in making eco-friendly options viable for consumers.

Balancing Sri Lankan roots with UK life

Living in the UK has exposed Venuka to European fashion trends, but he remains committed to his Sri Lankan identity. His designs often merge Eastern and Western aesthetics, creating a unique fusion that resonates with global audiences. He sees South Asian designers as key contributors to the future of fashion and encourages a shift from imitation to innovation.

Looking ahead

Venuka plans to expand Diamaté while continuing to tell stories through design. He views his brand as more than a clothing label, aiming to build a platform that celebrates heritage, sustainability, and individuality.

