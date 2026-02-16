Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK considering bringing forward 3 per cent defence spending target

The Office for Budget Responsibility calculated in March last year that increasing defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP would cost an additional £17.3bn per year by 2029-30.

Starmer-UK-Army

Starmer promised last year to spend 2.5 per cent of the GDP on core defence by April 2027.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 16, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer is considering a significant increase in defence spending.

Downing Street is looking at meeting an existing spending target earlier than planned, at a potential cost of billions of pounds, the BBC reported.

Starmer promised last year to spend 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on core defence by April 2027, and set out an “ambition” to increase that to 3 per cent of GDP in the next parliament.

The BBC has been told the prime minister’s aides are now examining proposals to meet that 3 per cent ambition by the end of the current parliament, which could last until 2029. No decision has been taken and the Treasury is said to be cautious.

The idea was discussed at a meeting earlier this month linked to the long-delayed “defence investment plan”. Reports last month suggested the Ministry of Defence needed an extra £28bn to meet existing costs over the next four years.

The Office for Budget Responsibility calculated in March last year that increasing defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP would cost an additional £17.3bn per year by 2029-30.

Bee Boileau, research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, estimated the extra needed would be less, about £13-14bn, once existing spending increases were taken into account, the BBC reported.

In Munich on Saturday, Starmer said: “To meet the wider threat, it’s clear that we are going to have to spend more, faster.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We do not comment on speculation.”

defence spendingkeir starmerukuk defence spending target

Related News

Arundhati Roy
News

Arundhati Roy pulls out of Berlin Film Festival over Gaza comments

Nikhil Gupta
News

Man pleads guilty in US plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

European defence
News

Keir Starmer pushes European autonomy amid US defence doubt

Ramadan
News

Business leaders on faith, focus and leadership during Ramadan

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us