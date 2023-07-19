Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Tata picks Britain for new EV battery plant

The Jaguar Land Rover owner says the gigafactory includes an investment of £4 billion

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

JAGUAR Land Rover-owner Tata Group will build an electric vehicle battery plant in Britain, the company and the government said on Wednesday (19), in a major boost for a car industry in need of domestic battery production to help secure its future.

The gigafactory – Tata’s first outside of India – includes an investment of £4 billion, the company said. Britain’s government declined to immediately detail what support it had provided as part of the deal.

Tata’s choice of Britain is a win for prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government, which had pledged to grow the economy and had set net zero goals including a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

“Tata Group’s multi-billion-pound investment in a new battery factory in the UK is testament to the strength of our car manufacturing industry and its skilled workers,” Sunak said in the statement.

The government said the factory would create up to 4,000 jobs, with further roles expected to be created in the supply chain.

Tata had been considering Britain or Spain for its new factory.

“With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in the statement.

Britain is trying to catch up in the global race to build electric vehicle (EV) battery capacity locally – vital for automakers which rely on heavy batteries being built near their car factories.

Homegrown battery production will also help automakers comply with post-Brexit trade rules that will require them to source more electric vehicle components locally in order to avoid tariffs on UK-EU trade from 2024.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK inflation slows sharply to 7.9 per cent
UK
Revolution Beauty’s CEO, chairman to step down in settlement with Boohoo
UK
JLR may commit to building battery plant in UK
INTERNATIONAL
Modi discusses skill development with Chanel CEO Leena Nair
HEADLINE STORY
UK relaxes visa rules to attract foreign construction workers
HEADLINE STORY
Global debt dominates as G20 finance chiefs meet
INDIA
Adani may bid for Anil Ambani’s bankrupt coal plants: report
INDIA
India, European Free Trade Association agree to conclude talks early
HEADLINE STORY
Gatwick Airport faces travel disruptions as workers announce strike
UK
Parliamentary committee to probe sexism in finance industry
INDIA
India makes ‘considerable progress’ in FTA talks with UK
UK
India working with UK on intellectual property rights
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW