Leona Lewis beats Coldplay and Lily Allen to become UK’s most streamed British Christmas song of the century

Leona Lewis’s One More Sleep has officially been named the most streamed British Christmas song of the 21st century. The 2013 festive hit, which reached number three on the UK singles chart, has now surpassed 190 million streams in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

Why One More Sleep became a modern Christmas staple

Released as part of Lewis’s Christmas, with Love album, One More Sleep quickly caught the public’s attention with its cheerful melody and catchy hook. It wasn’t number one initially, but the track has shown remarkable staying power, streaming heavily each year. Fans say it still feels fresh despite being over a decade old.

The Official Charts Company notes that its cumulative streams now make it the leader among 21st-century British festive tracks. It has overtaken Coldplay’s Christmas Lights, which comes in second, and Lily Allen’s cover of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know, famous from the 2013 John Lewis Christmas advert.

What’s next for Leona Lewis

The singer is halfway through her first Las Vegas Christmas residency, A Starry Night at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort. The 33-date run mixes festive classics with hits from across her career. The show transforms the venue into a winter wonderland and runs until 3 January 2026. Remaining performance dates include 5–7 December, 10 December, 12–14 December, 17 December, 19–21 December, 24 December, 26–28 December, and 30 December–3 January.





How fans reacted to the streaming milestone

Reaction online has been swift. Social media posts highlight nostalgia, while playlists continue to feature One More Sleep heavily. Many note the song’s energy and festive vibe make it a regular December must-play.

Other notable entries in the top 10 include Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Merry Christmas at fourth, Alexandra Burke’s Hallelujah at fifth, and The Darkness’s Christmas Time (Don't Let the Bells End) at sixth. Sam Smith, Jess Glynne, George Ezra, and Sam Ryder round out the rest of the list.





Why the 21st-century Christmas chart matters

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts, said: “The canon of Christmas classics is full to bursting with songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s. So it is great to see modern classics joining the festive hall of fame, with Leona Lewis’s One More Sleep the runaway leader as the biggest new British Christmas cracker of them all.”





Lewis herself is no stranger to festive success, having topped the Christmas chart in 2006 with her X Factor winning single, A Moment Like This. One More Sleep now adds another milestone, proving her seasonal appeal remains as strong as ever.