YRF to produce Tiger Shrof starrer Rambo?

In 2017, Tiger Shroff had announced that he will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Rambo which starred Sylvester Stallone in the lead role. The movie was supposed to be directed by Siddharth Anand and was slated to release in 2018.

However, it was delayed and then Anand signed Tiger for his directorial War. Well, last year, during an interview, the filmmaker had stated that he will start working on Rambo after War releases and it will hit the big screens on 2nd October 2020. But the shooting of the film didn’t start.

Grew up on this character, humbled and blessed to step into his shoes years later. #RamboRemake pic.twitter.com/eQYqMw46pm — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 20, 2017

A few days ago, there were reports that Siddharth Anand won’t direct the film and Rohit Dhawan has been roped into helm the movie. And now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, YRF will produce the film along with Anand.

A source told the portal, “Siddharth Anand had the rights of Rambo for a while now and always had the plans of spinning a desi version with Tiger. However, the film kept getting delayed, first due to War and then due to his upcoming venture Pathan which is a battle royal between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Sid has a deal with YRF and with not enough time in his hands to direct Rambo, he decided to partner with YRF to spin a franchise with Tiger Shroff.”

“It will be a co-production of YRF and Sid, with the latter being involved in the script and other creative aspects of the film too. The studio is in talks with Rohit to helm the franchise, however the young director is yet to sign on for the film,” added the source.

Well, YRF will be announcing many projects next month as the production house completes 50 years. However, it is said that the Rambo remake won’t be announced this year. The source said, “It’s a massive franchise, no doubts. However, this one won’t be a part of YRF Project 50. The announcement will be made next year only once the director and script are locked. Right now it’s in the early stage of discussion.”