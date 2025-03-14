Yash responds to JJ Perry's praise for upcoming film Toxic, A power-packed collaboration

Skip to content
With the film set to offer a mix of compelling storytelling and high-energy action, Toxic is shaping up to be a major cinematic event

The makers of Toxic have kept many details about the film under wraps, including its complete cast

By Gayathri KallukaranMar 14, 2025
Kannada superstar Yash, who garnered global recognition for his KGF films, is once again in the spotlight. This time, it’s for his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film, which is highly anticipated, has been receiving praise from Hollywood action director, JJ Perry, known for his work in blockbusters like John Wick and Iron Man. Perry, who joined the Toxic team a few months ago, recently took to Instagram to share his excitement about the project and posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the set.

In his post, Perry expressed how much he enjoyed working on Toxic and called the film “a banger.” He also mentioned that it was a pleasure collaborating with Yash and his close friends from Europe. This public appreciation from a Hollywood heavyweight has only amplified the buzz around the film, especially given Perry’s reputation for working on high-octane action sequences.

Yash, known for his humility and dedication to his craft, responded to Perry’s praise in a heartfelt comment. He expressed his gratitude and admiration for the action director, calling their experience together "straight up, raw power." Fans of Yash were thrilled to see the camaraderie between the two, and the interaction has raised expectations for the kind of action sequences the film will showcase.

The Toxic film’s official Instagram account also joined in on the praise, dropping fiery heart and hug emojis under Perry’s post. The film’s official X (formerly Twitter) page added to the excitement by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture with the caption, “When east meets west, it’s Toxicity at its best,” further fuelling fan anticipation for the film’s release.

Ukrainian-American actor Natalie Burn, who is part of the Toxic cast, also shared her experience working on the film. She commented under Perry’s post, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to work with Yash, Perry, and the entire team. Burn highlighted how much she learned during her time in India and how she couldn’t wait for the world to see the movie.

Toxic, which is being shot in both English and Kannada, is one of the most awaited films to come out of Indian cinema in recent years. Yash’s previous films, particularly the KGF series directed by Prashanth Neel, were massive box office hits, cementing his status as a pan-Indian star. Toxic is expected to continue that momentum, with its release being planned in multiple Indian and international languages to cater to Yash’s global fanbase.

The makers of Toxic have kept many details about the film under wraps, including its complete cast. However, rumours suggest that some of Bollywood’s leading actresses, such as Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria, could be involved in the project. While nothing has been officially confirmed, this star-studded speculation has further heightened excitement for the film.

The first glimpse of Toxic was revealed on Yash’s birthday earlier this year, giving fans a tantalising preview of what’s to come. From the little that has been shared, the film appears to be a visually striking and intense experience, blending powerful storytelling with hard-hitting action scenes.

JJ Perry’s involvement as the action director is a significant boost for the film. With his experience working on some of Hollywood’s most iconic action sequences, Toxic promises to deliver top-tier action that will likely appeal to fans of both Yash and Perry. Perry’s background in films like John Wick suggests that Toxic could feature innovative and adrenaline-pumping action choreography, setting a new benchmark for action films in Indian cinema.

As Toxic gears up for its release, the collaboration between Yash and Perry has become one of the film’s biggest talking points. Fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see what happens when Indian and Hollywood talent come together to create a film that promises to be a thrilling ride.

