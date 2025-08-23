Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

XRP Trader Earns $17K/Day Through Ripple (XRP) Contracts

XRP Trader Earns $17K/Day Through Ripple (XRP) Contracts
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 23, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

As one of the most prominent altcoins, XRP's greatest strength lies in its design for cross-border payments. Compared to traditional bank wires, XRP transactions are much faster, typically taking only seconds, and come with minimal fees. This makes it an ideal choice for financial institutions conducting international transfers.

Based on this feature, GoldenMining has launched contracts that support XRP mining. Users only need to use XRP to purchase contracts to join mining and receive daily income.

How to participate in XRP contracts

Enter the GoldenMining platform, register an account and get $15 for free, and sign in daily to receive $0.6

Choose the right contract option. The platform offers a variety of options for different budgets and investment goals. Users can easily choose the most suitable plan based on their needs and start cloud mining.

【Daily Sign-in Rewards】：Investment: $15, 1-day contract, daily profit of $0.60, total net profit of $15 + $0.60

【Daily Sign-in Rewards】：Investment: $100, 2-day contract, daily profit of $4, total net profit of $100 + $8

【Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd】：Investment: $650, 5-day contract, daily profit of $8.45, total net profit of $650 + $42.25

【Antminer L9 16GH】：Investment: $1500, 12-day contract, daily profit of $20.25, total net profit of $1500 + $243

【Antminer L9 17GH】：Investment: $3500, 18-day contract, daily profit of $48, total net profit of $3500 + $882

【Elphapex DG2】：Investment: $6,000, 30-day contract, daily profit of $87, total profit of $6,000 + $2,610

【Elphapex DG2+】：Investment: $12,500, 38-day contract, daily profit of $212.5, total profit of $12,500 + $8,075

【ANTSPACE HD5】：Investment: $55,000, 47-day contract, daily profit of $1,056, total profit of $55,000 + $49,632

Why Choose GoldenMining

GoldenMining boasts a 24/7 online team of certified professionals specializing in cryptocurrency mining, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency finance, and security. They are always on hand to solve user problems.

Users are free from traditional constraints, eliminating the need to purchase expensive equipment and energy consumption. Simply purchase a contract on your mobile phone and start mining, with profits arriving the next day.

We support deposits and withdrawals in a variety of cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20, and more.

The simple operation interface is suitable for every novice user as well as experienced miners.

No additional fees. The pricing is transparent and there are no handling fees or management fees.

The affiliate program allows users to earn referral rewards of up to 3% + 2%.

Green and efficient infrastructure: World-class high-performance computing facilities are deployed in global green energy bases to effectively reduce operating costs and implement environmental protection concepts.

Fund Security: At GoldenMining, user funds are securely stored in a tier-one bank, and all user personal information is protected by SSL

encryption. The platform provides insurance for each investment, underwritten by AIG Insurance Company.

About GoldenMining

GoldenMining is a platform that provides cloud computing services to users worldwide. We eliminate the tedious process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines, allowing you to earn stable returns with a small investment. Our mission is to provide a seamless investment experience and professional project management for anyone interested in cryptocurrency cloud mining, regardless of their experience level.

For more information, please visit GoldenMining's official website: https://www.goldenmining.com

Or contact us via email: info@goldenmining.com

goldenminingxrpxrp mining

Related News

Surinder Arora's firm acquires Ministry of Justice headquarters
Business

Surinder Arora's firm acquires Ministry of Justice headquarters

Sanjeev Gupta steel plants
Business

Government to take over Sanjeev Gupta’s steel plants to protect jobs

More For You

​OpenAI

OpenAI is facing legal challenges in India, with publishers and news outlets accusing it of using their content without permission to train ChatGPT. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

OpenAI to set up first India office in New Delhi this year

OPENAI, the company behind ChatGPT, will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year as it expands in its second-largest market by user numbers.

The Microsoft-backed firm has been registered as a legal entity in India and has started hiring for a local team, the company said in a statement shared with Reuters on Friday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Navarro

White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro speaks to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India is 'Maharaja in tariffs', US trade advisor says

WHITE HOUSE trade adviser Peter Navarro criticised India as being a "Maharaj" in tariffs and claimed it operated a "profiteering scheme" by using discounted Russian crude oil, as a war of words between India and the US continued to escalate.

Navarro's comments came as India’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar, said the US had asked New Delhi to help stabilise global energy markets by buying Russian oil.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesco

Clubcard members now pay £3.85 (up from £3.60)

Getty Images

Tesco meal deals get pricier as shoppers threaten boycott over latest hike

Highlights:

  • Tesco has increased the price of its meal deal, sparking shopper anger.
  • Clubcard members now pay £3.85 (up from £3.60), while non-members pay £4.25 (up from £4).
  • Premium meal deals also rise, costing up to £6 without a Clubcard.
  • Some shoppers threaten a boycott, while others argue the deal still offers value.

Tesco raises meal deal prices

Tesco has announced a price hike on its popular meal deals, prompting criticism from shoppers and even boycott threats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mo Chaudry

Looking ahead, Chaudry said: 'Our core strategy is centred on gyms, fitness, and wellness. Through our premium health club brand M Club and our affordable fitness chain igym, we will continue expanding across the UK.'

Mo Chaudry confirms sale of Waterworld to Looping Group in multi-million pound deal

WATERWORLD Aqua Park has been sold to European leisure operator the Looping Group in a multi-million pound deal.

The sale takes M Investment Group’s net assets beyond £110 million, with overall shareholder value now exceeding £170 million.

Keep ReadingShow less
India's Aurobindo clarifies Zentiva buyout reports as ‘premature’

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist shows a box of Prednisolone by Zentiva in Brest, western France. -(FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

India's Aurobindo clarifies Zentiva buyout reports as ‘premature’

INDIA's Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday (20) dismissed media reports suggesting it had finalised a deal to acquire Czech drugmaker Zentiva, calling the claims “premature” and added that no binding agreement has been signed.

The clarification came after The Economic Times reported that Aurobindo was the frontrunner to acquire Zentiva from US-based private equity firm Advent International in a deal valued between $5 billion and $5.5bn (around £3.95bn to £4.35bn). If confirmed, this would be the largest-ever overseas acquisition by an Indian pharmaceutical company.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us