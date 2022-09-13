Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

World leaders’ travel plans for queen’s funeral ‘will vary’ clarifies UK govt following report they will take buses

According to a report, attendees have been told to take commercial flights and escorted private buses to reach the September 19 service at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Children pause next to flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace on September 9, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Britain’s government said Monday (12) that travel plans for foreign leaders and their spouses to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral “will vary” by country, following a report they will have to take special buses.

“Arrangements for different leaders will vary depending on things like security risks, so we are providing guidance and information through embassies,” Prime Minister Liz Truss’s spokesman told reporters.

It follows news website Politico reporting that attendees have been told to take commercial flights and escorted private buses to reach the September 19 service at London’s Westminster Abbey.

As well as being told not to use their own vehicles to reach the country’s first state funeral in nearly six decades, they have also been advised against travelling over London by helicopter, the website said.

Instead, they will be transported by the buses to the abbey from a site in west London, Politico reported, citing an official protocol message sent to foreign embassies.

“Tight security and road restrictions” were cited as the reasons, but the purported stipulations have raised eyebrows, with one London-based foreign ambassador telling the website: “Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?”

Asked about the report and US President Biden’s plans, the prime minister’s spokesman added: “That would be a question for the US and how they prefer the president to travel and I think that’s fairly well documented”.

US presidents travel long-distance on Air Force One — typically one of two customised Boeing 747 planes — and then use their Marine One helicopter and an armoured limousine dubbed “The Beast” to get around.

The US embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘Meticulously planned’

Around 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the landmark event, as officials mount “a huge-scale operation”, a source at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office told AFP.

“The logistics have been meticulously planned to try to make it as smooth as possible for those attending,” the source added.

The state funeral, the first since that of former prime minister Winston Churchill in 1965, will be one of the biggest security and logistical operations Britain has ever staged.

Thousands of police officers from across the country will be redeployed to London to help manage the huge crowds expected.

As well as world leaders and royals, up to a million people are expected to descend on the streets of capital during the four-day period leading up to the funeral, when the queen’s coffin will lie in state at parliament.

Visiting global leaders can attend the lying-in-state and sign a condolence book at Lancaster House immediately afterwards, according to the leaked document quoted by Politico.

They will also be able to deliver a tribute to the late queen of up to three minutes, which will be recorded for the media, it said.

King Charles III will reportedly host a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas leaders on the eve of the funeral.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Australia open to replacing queen’s image on banknotes with local figures
News
Don’t bring Paddingtons and Marmalade Sandwiches as tributes to the Queen, mourners told
News
Rights groups urge Met Police chief to scrap facial recognition tech systems
HEADLINE STORY
Monarchy can be more relevant than ever in a changing Britain
News
British Muslims reduced to ‘second class’ due to racist citizenship removal system, says thinktank
News
Queen’s younger son Prince Andrew to care for her beloved corgi dogs
News
‘Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?’: Foreign leaders will travel in…
News
Antigua and Barbuda plans vote to become republic within 3 years
News
Australia’s Indigenous newsreader seeks apology from British monarch live on TV for colonial…
News
Indian-Americans protest against hate crimes, vandalism of Gandhi statue
News
Queen’s love for India shared by new King: British Indians pay tributes
News
Diet soft drinks may increase risk of heart diseases: Research
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Australia open to replacing queen’s image on banknotes with local…
Don’t bring Paddingtons and Marmalade Sandwiches as tributes to the…
World leaders’ travel plans for queen’s funeral ‘will vary’ clarifies…
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae makes history with Drama Actor…
Zendaya bags Emmy award for her role in Euphoria
Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel shines in black at Emmys 2022