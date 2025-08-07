Skip to content
With the implementation of the GENIUS Act, more XRP and BTC investors are turning to OPTO Miner

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 07, 2025
In August 2025, the United States officially implemented the GENIUS Act (Government-Enabled Network for Innovation, Utility & Security Act), hailed as a "watershed moment" in crypto asset regulation. Its passage not only provided a historic compliance path for the blockchain and digital asset industries, but also subtly triggered a new wave of capital migration.

Amid this quiet but rapidly spreading investment restructuring, a growing number of XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) investors are shifting their focus from traditional holding strategies to a previously relatively low-profile but quietly rising mining platform: OPTO Miner.

OPTO Miner: A Low-Key Strategy, Rapid Rise

What makes OPTO Miner stand out among numerous mining platforms?

First, it's not a "brute-force mining" platform focused solely on high returns. Instead, it's a mining service provider that emphasizes transparency, compliance, and a technology-driven approach. As early as the end of 2024, OPTO Miner began preparing for the regulatory era. Not only did it complete compliance registration for its North American mining operations, it also implemented a third-party audit mechanism to ensure on-chain traceability of every user investment.

Second, the platform offers a variety of flexible contracts tailored for BTC and XRP investors: short-term liquidity, high-frequency returns, stable reinvestment, and even support for mixed-hash mining of BTC, DOGE, and LTC. This flexibility precisely meets the current investors' desire for "safe value-added".

"It's not a gamble, it's a plan," commented an XRP holder who switched to OPTO Miner.

Start your crypto-earning journey in three steps.

Visit optominer.com, create an account, and receive a $15 signup bonus.

Choose the contract that suits you, and the system will automatically convert your funds into crypto assets at the real-time exchange rate.

Start mining immediately upon contract activation, and receive daily earnings.

Perfect combination of stability and flexibility Contract + Crypto Asset Channel

To ensure the stability and flexibility of user investments, OPTO Miner uses a smart contract mechanism:

BTC Miner-S19k-Pro: 2 days: $100, $4, $100, $8

BTC Avalon Miner A1326-109T: 6 days: $500, $6.05, $500, $36.3

BTC iBeLink BM-K1+: 10 days: $1,000, $12.50, $1,000, $125

DOGE/LTC Gold Shell Mini Dog 2: 20 days: $3,000, $822, $3,000, $41.10

BTC Antminer S17 Pro: 26 days: $5,000, $1,820, $5,000, $70

BTC Avalon Miner A1466: $10,000, $156, $10,000, $5,772

BTC Avalon Miner A1466: 37 days: $156, $10,000, $5,772

All contracts are denominated in US dollars and will not be affected by market fluctuations. Each contract has a fixed return.

When depositing, the system instantly converts your invested cryptocurrency (such as BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, DOGE, LTC, BCH, SOL, etc.) into US dollars at the current exchange rate.

When withdrawing, users can select any supported currency, and the system will automatically convert their USD balance into the selected cryptocurrency at the current exchange rate, ensuring both stability and liquidity.

The New Logic of Mining: From Unruly Growth to Compliant Returns

The GENIUS Act represents not only a strong regulatory intervention but also a restructuring of market mechanisms. Under the premise of clear policies, platforms like OPTO Miner that actively embrace supervision and focus on infrastructure and user trust are gradually becoming a "safe haven" for funds.

Unlike high-volatility strategies such as high-frequency trading and DeFi arbitrage, compliant mining provides a predictable, quantifiable, and sustainable return model, which is even more valuable in a macroeconomic environment with increasing uncertainty.

Click here to register with your email address (get a $15 bonus)

Click here to download the APP

OPTO Team: info@optominer.com

Future Outlook: From "Holding the Coin with Faith" to "Hash Power Returns"

If XRP and BTC investors in the past were "believers in time," today they are more like "managers of returns." The implementation of the GENIUS Act brings more than just a policy framework; it represents a shift in values.

The rise of OPTO Miner is not accidental, but the trend has chosen the direction.

When holding the coin is no longer the only option, hash power and compliance will become dual safeguards in the new cycle. OPTO Miner stands at the intersection of this transformation.

Are you ready to let your digital assets stop sleeping?

gpt-5

The rollout has also triggered a wave of backlash

iStock

OpenAI’s GPT-5 called a ‘downgrade’ by loyal ChatGPT users

Highlights:

  • OpenAI officially launched GPT-5 during a live-stream, promoting it as a major AI advancement
  • GPT-5 replaces previous models including GPT-4o, removing user access to the model picker
  • Users report shorter responses, reduced personality, and restricted prompt usage
  • Online forums are filled with frustration, with many calling it a downgrade


OpenAI has launched its highly anticipated GPT-5 model, announcing the rollout during a live-streamed event. CEO Sam Altman described it as a significant leap in AI development, comparing its capabilities to that of a PhD-level expert across multiple disciplines.

According to OpenAI, GPT-5 offers improvements in reasoning, writing, coding, factual accuracy, and handling of health-related queries, while exhibiting fewer hallucinations — a term used to describe when AI makes false or fabricated claims.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fortnite Shock and Awesome release

The update features Power Rangers, Halo Spartans, and a new insect invasion

Epic Games

Fortnite’s most unexpected season yet? ‘Shock and Awesome’ release times confirmed

Highlights:

  • Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 begins on Thursday, 7 August with the new “Shock and Awesome” theme.
  • The update features Power Rangers, Halo Spartans, and a new insect invasion.
  • Server downtime begins between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM EDT.
  • Expected downtime is 2–6 hours before the update becomes available.
  • Exact release times vary by region (full list below).


Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 – titled Shock and Awesome – will launch globally on Thursday, 7 August 2025, bringing a mix of new collaborations and original content.

The new season introduces a unique enemy threat in the form of an insect invasion, a first for the game. Past seasons have included zombies and mercenaries, but this is the first time players will encounter bug-based enemies. The update also features crossover content from Halo and Power Rangers, as part of the ongoing expansion of Fortnite’s multiverse.

Keep ReadingShow less
Instagram

The platform has opted to keep shared content distinct from original posts

iStock

Instagram introduces long-awaited reposting feature for photos and Reels

Highlights:

  • Instagram now allows users to repost their friends’ public photos and Reels.
  • Reposted content appears in a dedicated tab, not on the main profile grid.
  • A new ‘friends feed’ will highlight posts liked or commented on by users’ friends.
  • Privacy controls allow users to manage visibility of likes and comments.
  • The update is currently live in the US and rolling out globally.

Instagram rolls out reposting feature for public posts and Reels

Instagram has introduced a long-requested reposting feature that enables users to share their friends’ public photos and Reels directly on their own profiles. While the functionality mirrors what has long been available on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, Instagram has placed some limitations on how reposts are displayed.

Instead of appearing on a user’s main profile grid, reposted content is shown in a separate, dedicated tab. This new capability expands on the limited reposting options previously available for Stories and Reels, and marks an effort by the platform to make sharing within the app more intuitive.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI robots

The model creates lifelike virtual environments from simple text prompts

Google DeepMind

Google unveils ‘Genie 3’ world model to train AI robots in virtual environments

Highlights

  • Google DeepMind introduces Genie 3, a new AI world model for training robots and autonomous systems
  • Model generates interactive, physics-based simulations from simple text prompts
  • Genie 3 could support the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI)
  • The tool is not yet available to the public and comes with technical limitations
  • Simulations could be used to train warehouse robots, autonomous vehicles, or offer virtual experiences

Google has revealed a new AI system called Genie 3, which it claims is a major advance towards developing artificial general intelligence (AGI). The model creates lifelike virtual environments from simple text prompts and could be used to train AI agents for real-world tasks, particularly in robotics and autonomous navigation.

Developed by Google DeepMind, Genie 3 enables AI systems to interact with realistic, physics-based simulations of the real world—such as warehouses or mountainous terrains. The company believes that these world models are a critical part of building AGI, where machines can perform a wide range of tasks at a human level.

Keep ReadingShow less
Apple Watch Series 4 deal

Includes health tracking, Siri, app access, GPS, and optional cellular support

Getty Images

Shoppers rush to grab Apple Watch Series 4 for just £79

Highlights:

  • Refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 available for £79, down from £399.95
  • Sold via Wowcher as a Grade B (Good Condition) product
  • Includes health tracking, Siri, app access, GPS, and optional cellular support
  • Charger not included; minor cosmetic wear expected
  • Other smartwatch deals also available on Amazon and Argos


Shoppers are hurrying to take advantage of a major online discount on a refurbished Apple Watch Series 4, now available from £79 — a sharp drop from its usual retail price of £399.95.

Offered through Wowcher, the watch is advertised in ‘good condition’, meaning it is fully functional but may show signs of minor cosmetic wear. While it doesn’t come with a charger or original packaging, the deal represents a saving of over £320, and is marked as ‘selling fast’ on the platform.

Keep ReadingShow less
