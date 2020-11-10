Wipro’s Azim Premji is the ‘most generous Indian’

FOUNDER-CHAIRMAN of Wipro Azim Premji has been emerged as the most generous Indian in a latest list collated by Hurun Report India and Edelgive Foundation.







Premji donated Rs 22 crore($2.9million) a day or Rs 7,904 crore ($1.05 billion) for philanthropy in FY20. He pipped HCL Technologies’ Shiv Nadar, who had earlier topped the list.

Nadar’s donations stood at Rs 795 crore($106 million) during the same period as against Rs 826 crore ($110 million) a year-ago.

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries retained the third spot by donating Rs 458 crore($61 million) as against Rs 402 crore($53.6 million) a year ago, it said.







The raging pandemic had the corporate honchos repurposing their donations to fight the Covid infections, and the top giver on this turned out to be Tata Sons followed by Premji and Ambani.

A bulk of the corporate commitments seemed to be given to the PM-CARES Fund, with Reliance Industries committing Rs 500 crore ($66.7 million), and Aditya Birla Group donating Rs 400 crore($54 million), the report said.

Azim Premji Endowment Fund owns 13.6 per cent of the promoter’s shareholding in Wipro and has the right to receive all money earned from promoter shares, the report said.







The number of individuals who have donated more than Rs 10 crore ($1.3 million) increased marginally from 72 to 78 a year-ago.

The major names in the list include Amit Chandra and Archana Chandra of ATE Chandra foundation, Infosys’ co-founders Nandan Nilekani, S Gopalkrishnan and S D Shibulal.

The list also include Rohini Nilekani. Education is the highest beneficiary sector followed by healthcare and disaster relief and rehabilitation.







Mumbai led by donor count at 36, followed by New Delhi at 20 and Bengaluru at 10.

E-commerce firm Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal was the youngest donor at 37.





