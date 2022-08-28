Website Logo
  Sunday, August 28, 2022
Will Smith reportedly feeling ‘less ashamed, depressed’ after video apology to Chris Rock

“He was in very low spirits prior to making his public apology.”

TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Hollywood star Will Smith reportedly sees his apology to Chris Rock as he steps back into the good graces of the world.

According to Fox News, the former star of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ seems to be feeling more upbeat months after Will Smith’s infamous slap on Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. “Will is feeling much more confident and much more positive and less depressed,” a source tells “Entertainment Tonight.”

“He was in very low spirits prior to making his public apology,” the source continued. “He feels less ashamed now and more comfortable being out and about in public again because he has and continues to do the work that needs to be done for himself, his wife, his family, his friends, his colleagues, his fans, the Academy, Chris and Chris’ family.”

The fresh remarks follow Smith posting a video on YouTube in which she apologises to Rock for hitting him on stage in front of millions of viewers worldwide in March for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

According to ET’s source, the 53-year-old actor is conscious of the fact that he still has some “making up to do” in terms of time and makes sure he is “putting in the work” to improve his mental health. Meanwhile, the Academy is ready to leave the infamous incident in the past.

People report that when asked if they were planning to address the slap at next year’s ceremony, new Academy CEO Bill Kramer remarked, “We want to move forward and to have an Oscars that celebrates cinema. That’s our focus right now, but it’s really about moving forward.”

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock told the crowd, according to Us Weekly. He later added, “I’m not a victim. Yeah, that s— hurt, motherf—er. But, I shook that s— off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut.”

Meanwhile, Rock most recently discussed the incident during a comedy show with Kevin Hart.

(ANI)

