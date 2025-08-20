Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Why Your Team Feels Stuck (and How Lark Gets You Moving Again)

Why Your Team Feels Stuck (and How Lark Gets You Moving Again)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 20, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Admitting to your team that you're feeling stuck at work is harder than you think. There are projects with missed deadlines, consistent meetings that don't go anywhere, and important updates that get lost in too many locations. The challenge often isn't that we haven't put in the effort; it's that we don't have a single system to rally the collective efforts of everyone on a project.

That's where Lark comes in. Rather than a mix of many apps that don't connect, Lark gives teams everything they need in one amazing place that they can work from. Messaging, docs, meetings, approvals, and workflows are all housed in a single workspace, and teams can spend more time making progress and less time chasing down updates. Lark centralizes how information flows and decisions are made while removing unnecessary roadblocks to make it less painful to work together every day. In turn, work feels easier, collaboration feels seamless, and teams can spend time thinking about momentum rather than chaos.

Lark Base helps projects stay on track

One of the biggest reasons teams feel stuck is project sprawl. Tasks are buried in spreadsheets, updates happen in long email chains, and no one knows which version is the latest. Lark Base clears that bottleneck by turning scattered information into a structured, easy-to-use hub.

With Base, teams can:

  • Organize work visually in table, Kanban, or calendar views
  • Set up automated rules so updates flow without manual reminders
  • Assign tasks and track status in one shared panel

Instead of chasing updates, your team sees a single source of truth. That clarity keeps projects moving at pace and prevents the endless delays that usually come from version confusion. No wonder many teams now consider Lark among the best project management tools for centralizing both tasks and data in one place.

Lark Approval removes decision bottlenecks

Another way work slows down is decision fatigue. Accommodation approvals for budgets, leave requests, or project milestones seem to linger in email threads where they have little to no visibility into what was approved or what still needs approvals. Lark Approval removes the guesswork.

This is how Lark Approval keeps teams moving:

  • Employees create and submit requests in minutes
  • Managers receive notifications to review instantly on mobile or desktop
  • All decisions are tracked automatically, thereby minimizing back and forth.

With this flow, sign-offs happen faster and more transparently. Your team doesn't waste days waiting on green lights—they know exactly where things stand. And with automated workflow inside Lark, these requests can even route to multiple decision-makers without manual intervention, ensuring that nothing gets stuck in someone's inbox.

Lark Approval

Lark Calendar makes meetings smoother

One more overlooked reason for missed momentum is poorly run meetings. Setting up meetings can be a headache , especially for distributed teams. Forgotten invitations, overlapping events, and vague agendas waste hours of valuable time. The Lark Calendar solves all these issues.

You can in Calendar:

  • View availability across team members instantly
  • Turn Messenger chats into calendar invites without leaving your chat
  • Directly attach Lark Docs to events for agendas and notes

With this technology, you eliminate the never-ending email and make sure meetings maintain structure before they begin. Instead of wasting time on logistical figuring, teams step into meetings with the intent to decide and act. Just this switch can reclaim hours of time each week.

Lark Calendar

Lark Docs and Wiki keep knowledge accessible

Another frustration that holds teams back is knowledge loss. Important files end up buried in personal drives, emails, or old chat histories. Team members waste precious time hunting for "that one document" instead of moving ahead with their work. Lark solves this with Docs and Wiki.

Docs allow you to draft, collaborate, and refine content in real time. Once finalized, those documents can be marked, shared, and regulated by the manager on Wiki, which acts as a permanent knowledge base. Together they provide:

  • A clear split between working drafts and final reference material
  • Easy linking so related content stays connected
  • Centralized access so new team members can get up to speed faster

This means teams never stall because of missing context. The information they need is precisely where it should be, reducing confusion and keeping everyone aligned.

Lark Wiki

Lark Messenger drives conversations into action

Ultimately, teams often become stuck when communication remain talk, with no action. Traditional chat tools have mechanisms for supporting communication, but rarely for executing ideas. Lark Messenger not only communicates, but it executes.

Here's how:

  • Pin high-priority updates so they won't be lost in the scroll,
  • Find past conversations quickly with smart search,
  • Convert a chat into a task or calendar item immediately.

Your team can take the extra second to reconvene conversations repeatedly or actually put words into action with a few clicks of a button. It keeps collaboration moving and the conversation as a means to an end.

Lark Messager

Conclusion

Feeling stuck isn't about effort—it's about friction. When processes rely on outdated spreadsheets, endless email chains, and disconnected apps, momentum slows down. Lark tackles these bottlenecks head-on.

With Base acting as a project hub, Approval providing faster sign-offs, Calendar streamlining schedules, Docs and Wiki organizing knowledge, and Messenger turning discussions into action, teams can finally work at the speed they intend.

And here's the bigger picture: these aren't just handy features. Together, they form the backbone of how modern companies operate. By removing delays and reducing manual work, Lark positions itself as the business process management software that helps organizations run smarter.

When your team starts using Lark fully, progress stops being a struggle and becomes a habit. That's when you realize you're not stuck—you're finally moving again.

project management

Related News

Create Birthday Messages with CapCut AI Lab Effects
Contributed Post

Create Birthday Messages with CapCut AI Lab Effects

Indian soldier
Contributed Post

India won the brief conflict with Pakistan but lost the propaganda war

Nitin Mehta

More For You

India’s billion-pound beef paradox

Beef Exports and Bharat

India’s billion-pound beef paradox challenges its sacred Hindu values

Nitin Mehta

Bharatiya or Indian civilisation is the oldest and living civilisation. Over the course of history, numerous civilisations came and triumphed for some time and then disappeared without a trace. The Bharatiya or Hindu civilisation, in spite of its antiquity and centuries of oppression, is as radiant and as dynamic as a young horse which is powerful, energetic, strong and has an unyielding spirit.

It has deep roots with an unmatched heritage of learning, culture, languages, food, history, science, spirituality, arts, architecture, mathematics, philosophy, doctrines of war and peace and much more. More than all this, Hindu civilisation has the concept of Ahimsa and Compassion. Compassion towards all living beings. Animals share this planet with us. A practising Hindu will not harm even an ant. This position is unique to the Dharmic faiths, namely Hinduism, Sikhism, Jainism and Buddhism.

Keep ReadingShow less
Is Christianity really the world’s biggest religion? Experts question global data bias

Map showing global distribution of major world religions by region

Visual Capitalist

Is Christianity really the world’s biggest religion? Experts question global data bias

Nitin Mehta

Every few years, the media boldly announces the state of world religions. However, the final messages remain the same: that the first position is held by Christianity, followed by Islam. The organisation that gathers these statistics is the US-based Centre for the Study of Global Christianity, with its headquarters at the Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary, South Hamilton, Massachusetts. The statistics provided by this organisation—which, as the name suggests, is very much Christian—are widely circulated by global media.

The 2025 statistics place Christianity as the biggest religion in the world, followed by Islam. Backing up the Centre is Pew Research. Pew, too, is a Christian organisation. The word “pew” refers to the benches on which people sit in a church. Pew is also financially supported by the John Templeton Foundation, which is a Christian organisation.

Keep ReadingShow less
indira gandhi Emergency history

Indira Gandhi

Facebook

When Croydon met Alexandra Palace: Protesting Indira’s Emergency from London

Nitin Mehta

The former PM of India, Indira Gandhi, declared a state of emergency in 1975. In London, the newly formed Friends of India Society was organising protests and campaigning for the restoration of democracy. On Saturday, 24 April 1976, an international conference was held at Alexandra Palace.

Shiva Naipaul, the famous Trinidadian writer of Indian origin, wrote the following article in The London Times newspaper. Here is a brief summary of what he wrote:

Keep ReadingShow less
Crime in london

London stands tall with global power and cultural prestige

Getty Images

London: Crime, corruption, and a crumbling society

Nitin Mehta

The great city of London has had a chequered history—from the Great Plague to the smog-filled streets of the 20th century. After the Black Death of 1348–49, which killed millions across Europe, London was struck by the bubonic plague between 1655 and 1666. Poor sanitation led to sewage overflowing in the streets and the Thames, increasing the population of disease-carrying black rats. The plague killed nearly 200,000 people, a quarter of London’s population at the time. Cases continued sporadically until the Great Fire of London in September 1666, which some believe ended the epidemic.

In 1952, the Great Smog engulfed the city, with coal pollution killing 10,000–12,000 Londoners and leaving 100,000 with respiratory illnesses. Yet, as Britain’s empire grew, so did London’s fortunes. By the early 20th century, more than half of the world’s trade was financed in British currency, making London the financial heart of the empire. It became a global hub for banking, insurance, maritime services, commodities, and stockbroking.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Time Librarians' Lounge: Breaking Rooms Throughout Timelines

The Time Librarians' Lounge: Breaking Rooms Throughout Timelines

Suppose your coffee break doesn't merely take you out of work mode—it takes you out of the century. Welcome to the Time Librarians' Lounge, where every break in a work shift can deposit you in a Roman atrium, a Martian greenhouse, or a quantum crystal chamber. These aren't your typical staff rooms. They're carefully curated sanctuaries for time guardians—intended to allow them to relax, recharge, and temporarily forget the weight of keeping history intact over millennia.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us