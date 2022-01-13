Why Friendship Is Important For Adults

By: Marie Miguel

For many adults, getting older comes with a slew of new changes, relationships and responsibilities. Some people find that they put less investment into their friendships with the new challenges of raising a family and dealing with stress of daily life. It can sometimes be difficult to find time to spend with friends, even if you care about them immensely.

Though you may not think consciously about how important friendships can be into adulthood, there is plenty of evidence that maintaining close relationships can be beneficial. Learning how to establish healthy friendships, and know when to let go of unproductive ones is an important life skill to have as you go through your life.

Communication and Support

Friendships can be great at building communication skills that can help in all the relationships in your life. Since the best friendships provide support and warmth, having mutual respect and communication is key. Though most people won’t talk to all of their friends everyday, knowing that you have people in your corner can help you feel less alone on a day to day basis.

Most long term friendships will have conflict from time to time. Though this is inevitable, it’s the way that these conversations are handled that will indicate the strength of a relationship. By learning how to communicate with your friends in productive ways, you can discover new ways for you to establish important boundaries in your life.

Friends can also be great support systems when life throws major challenges our way. When going through complicated situations in your romantic relationships or workplace, friends can offer a non judgemental ear to listen. They can also offer advice, give guidance and create a space for you to be authentically yourself. When it feels like there is a lot of pressure on us, having a community of people around you can make a huge difference in the ways we are able to handle it.

Having close relationships outside of your family can also help alleviate pressure from your loved ones. No one person can satisfy all of the needs of an individual, and by having different people in your life that bring you joy, you can balance out your needs in an effective way. This is especially true when it comes to your romantic relationships. Though romantic partners can be great support systems, asking them to always be available to help doesn’t always set a healthy precedent. By balancing out where you seek out support, and understanding why, you can find ways to get the care that you need without overwhelming the people you love most.

The More The Merrier

Life is more fun with people to share it with. As you get older, you may not have as much time to spend with your friends, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t still find ways to stay connected to them. Stay in touch by calling to check in, or carve out time around special occasions. It can feel good to be a great friend, and have a positive impact on your emotional wellbeing.

If you’re having difficulty with a toxic friendship, or have trouble maintaining close adult friendships, it may be a good idea to seek out the help of a therapist. By working through challenges with a mental health professional, you may find that you are able to create quality friendships that work for you and your lifestyle.