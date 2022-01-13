Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 13, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 485,035
Total Cases 36,317,927
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 2,47,417
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 485,035
Total Cases 36,317,927
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 2,47,417

Uncategorized

Why Friendship Is Important For Adults

By: Marie Miguel

For many adults, getting older comes with a slew of new changes, relationships and responsibilities. Some people find that they put less investment into their friendships with the new challenges of raising a family and dealing with stress of daily life. It can sometimes be difficult to find time to spend with friends, even if you care about them immensely.

Though you may not think consciously about how important friendships can be into adulthood, there is plenty of evidence that maintaining close relationships can be beneficial. For more articles on friendship, check out these resources from BetterHelp: https://www.betterhelp.com/advice/friendship/. Learning how to establish healthy friendships, and know when to let go of unproductive ones is an important life skill to have as you go through your life.

Communication and Support

Friendships can be great at building communication skills that can help in all the relationships in your life. Since the best friendships provide support and warmth, having mutual respect and communication is key. Though most people won’t talk to all of their friends everyday, knowing that you have people in your corner can help you feel less alone on a day to day basis.

Most long term friendships will have conflict from time to time. Though this is inevitable, it’s the way that these conversations are handled that will indicate the strength of a relationship. By learning how to communicate with your friends in productive ways, you can discover new ways for you to establish important boundaries in your life.

Friends can also be great support systems when life throws major challenges our way. When going through complicated situations in your romantic relationships or workplace, friends can offer a non judgemental ear to listen. They can also offer advice, give guidance and create a space for you to be authentically yourself. When it feels like there is a lot of pressure on us, having a community of people around you can make a huge difference in the ways we are able to handle it.

Having close relationships outside of your family can also help alleviate pressure from your loved ones. No one person can satisfy all of the needs of an individual, and by having different people in your life that bring you joy, you can balance out your needs in an effective way. This is especially true when it comes to your romantic relationships. Though romantic partners can be great support systems, asking them to always be available to help doesn’t always set a healthy precedent. By balancing out where you seek out support, and understanding why, you can find ways to get the care that you need without overwhelming the people you love most.

The More The Merrier

Life is more fun with people to share it with. As you get older, you may not have as much time to spend with your friends, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t still find ways to stay connected to them. Stay in touch by calling to check in, or carve out time around special occasions. It can feel good to be a great friend, and have a positive impact on your emotional wellbeing.

If you’re having difficulty with a toxic friendship, or have trouble maintaining close adult friendships, it may be a good idea to seek out the help of a therapist. By working through challenges with a mental health professional, you may find that you are able to create quality friendships that work for you and your lifestyle.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
How To Encourage Healthy Family Dynamics
Uncategorized
How To Manage Grief
Uncategorized
How Domestic Violence Can Affect A Family
Uncategorized
Eating Disorders: What To Look Out For And Why They’re Dangerous
Uncategorized
Destitute ‘heir’ of India’s emperors demands royal residence
Uncategorized
A Beginner’s Guide to Sports Betting
Uncategorized
How To Create Your Own Celebrity-Inspired Pantry
Uncategorized
Becoming Your Own Boss In 2022: How You Can Make It Happen
Uncategorized
How Technology Helps Improve Cars Reliability Ratings
Uncategorized
India’s top court wants sex workers included in welfare schemes
Uncategorized
Unique townhouses in Dubai from Union Properties: 3 floors of freedom
Uncategorized
New Zealand vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
As the cost of living goes up a senior peer…
India’s big cities could see Covid cases peak next week
“What I always wanted to do was to work in…
Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under observation in the ICU
Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall
Nehwal ready to fight back after injuries nightmare
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE