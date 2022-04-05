Why Everyone Should Use A VPN

By: Admin

Because VPNs can benefit everyone, those who think Virtual Private Network is only for high tech people would be completely wrong. Everyone can’t take advantage of the benefits of using a VPN whether you run a large company or have a startup business

Whether you travel a lot using Wi-Fi, need to transmit sensitive data or just search for entertainment options on Netflix, you should make sure you are safe by using VPN.

Maybe you are not particularly techie at all, not a problem if you have no idea what VPN is, we are going to explain everything you need to know in this post. If you’ve never used it, after reading this, you will want to know everything you can about VPNs.

One of the greatest benefits of using a VPN (Virtual Private Network), it’s the software that protects all your information by masking your device’s IP address, encrypting your data, and routing it through secure networks on servers next door or halfway around the world. What is VPN ? It’s the best security out there.

While Wi-Fi is so convenient, it comes at a cost regarding security. When you are in public and decide to answer emails at your local coffee shop, or you decide to scroll through social media while at the airport, someone is probably watching. Using a VPN will protect you and your valuable information such as your bank account and all your passwords.

Do I Have Data Privacy Through My Internet Provider?

If you are at home and connected to your Wi-Fi you probably are safe from attacks by strangers but your data is still very vulnerable. Your ISP (Internet Service Provider) such as Comcast (Xfinity), Verizon, Spectrum, or other companies for whom you pay for Wi-Fi can access your IP address from your ISP. If you read the fine print, they can sell your information to advertisers even if you are using their private browsing function. This information can be dangerous if it ends up with the wrong people. VPN can help secure your IP address even from your own ISP!

Data Privacy From Apps & Services

Nothing stops with your ISP. There are many apps and internet services, such as Facebook, that have been called out for using users’ sensitive data.

VPN will stop apps and websites from using your computer’s IP address. Virtual Private Network will stop the collection of your location and browser history.

You Need Privacy From Your Government

Even though many ISPs, apps, and data hubs claim they do not sell your browsing data to governments, that information somehow manages to find its way there.

Back when Edward Snowden announced that Verizon (2013) was selling users’ internet and phone data to the US, Americans have become savvier. They know their government has collected a lot of data so now there are several laws in place to curb government surveillance.

According to the New York Times, the Defense Intelligence Agency bypassed a law demanding that government agencies produce warrants before forcing phone companies to provide data by paying third-party data brokers for the same data. What is VPN ? It’s an excellent investment for protecting your data.

Access Content Anywhere

There are providers for movies and television shows for free. Some are getting a little upset that someone’s favorite shows can be watched in a country where it’s not available. VPN can work around content restrictions. It can spoof your location, making it seem as if you are browsing from some other place. So now you can watch that show even if it’s not available there.

When Working Remotely, You’ll Have Security

One of the best benefits of VPN, workers can connect to the office network and look at sensitive material on their devices while away from the office. VPN comes into play making sure confidential material will still be safe off-site. As VPN is its own data encryption, encryption or placing data into a coded format makes the data obscure and safe.

Adaptable & Easy To Use

On top of all the benefits, VPN is very easy to use. Some providers have created user-friendly interfaces to make installation and use available for non-techies.

Many VPN services now protect other smart devices including your phones, tablets, and desktop computers, not just the company-based devices. Using a little research, you can save money with the same capabilities. Businesses like subscription services have the same amenities or products at different prices. You can change the appearance of your location to someplace where services are cheaper.

While VPN is an excellent tool, it does not block everything. If you take a quiz on Facebook, the app you are using while connected to the VPN will use your behavior to tailor in-app ads and content.

Also, if cookies are enabled on your computer, companies can follow you on their site and even afterward. All data is not obscured with the VPN alone. Tor is an open-source tool that allows you to browse the web anonymously.

VPNs are not perfect but like any computer program, they are susceptible to malware and online attacks. If infected, a VPN’s security benefits are void.

Using a free VPN will increase your risk of being attacked. Free VPN services may even sell your data or run ads that could be infected with malware. The best bet is only to invest in a paid VPN.