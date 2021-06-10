Website Logo
  Thursday, June 10, 2021
Total Fatalities 359,695 
Total Cases 29,183,121
Today's Fatalities 6,138
Today's Cases 93,896
Today's Cases 93,896
Which Travel Insurance Students Need When Going Out of India?

Image Source: Shutterstock

By: Admin

If you are planning to study abroad, you probably have concerns about what you will need in terms of travel insurance when you leave India. In that case, you must cover yourself with student travel insurance to eliminate the odds of the financial risks arising out of any unpredictable and unfortunate instances.

student travel insurance coverage offers several unique features, including policy extension, auto-renewal options etc. In addition, student travel insurance plans cover hospital and medical expenditures and family visits due to emergency hospitalization, medical evacuation, bail bond and many other expenses.

Why do you Need Travel Insurance?

First, everything depends on how long you want to stay. If you are staying alone for study, you will require assistance or backup. As things may go wrong or out of control and to deal with that, you will need a backup plan to safeguard you and protect you in even the worst circumstances. For example, an unexpected accident resulting in expensive emergency hospitalization, as medical costs in a foreign country are costly.

Students living outside India may also have visitors from their families during an emergency medical condition, which requires financial backup. Student Travel insurance covers all such eventualities and ensures that you don’t have to bear the out-of-pocket expense. Other than these, student travel insurance comes in handy in covering those non-medical expenses like loss of passport or baggage, expenses arising due to emergency hospitalization, etc.

Key Features

If you are travelling abroad, no matter which travel insurance you choose, make sure it covers the following checklist:

Age: Most student travel insurance plans cover people between the ages of 16 and 35 who travel overseas to study at an international school or university.

Global Coverage: International student travel insurance will safeguard you no matter where you plan to study worldwide. This is because a student travel insurance plan includes worldwide coverage.

Specific Protection Cover: All overseas student insurance policies include certain coverages specifically designed to protect you from any unforeseen circumstances that may arise during your time abroad. Study interruption, bail bond, sponsor protection, loss of laptop/tablet, and other student-specific covers are among them.

Emergency Cashless Hospitalization: All international student insurance policies include a cashless hospitalization option. This means that if you were admitted to one of the insurance provider’s network hospitals, you would not be forced to pay the hospital bill upon discharge.

Policy Cancellation Refund: If the university/college overseas refuses to recognize the student health insurance coverage you bought in India, you can easily have it revoked. All insurance firms offer the option to cancel a student insurance policy.

Auto-Renewal: If your current policy tenure ends at the end of your semester, you can avail of an auto-renewal option to automatically renew your student medical insurance policy for the following semester.

Student Travel Insurance Inclusion

Student travel insurance covers provide much-needed protection against travel-related dangers while a student is pursuing his higher education overseas. The specific coverage varies from one insurer to another.

The following are the essential elements of insurance coverage:

  • Charges for Medical Emergencies
  • Medical Emergencies and Evacuation
  • Study interruption
  • Regular Dental Treatment Cost
  • Delay of Checked-in Luggage
  • Lost Checked-in Luggage
  • Accidental Death Benefit
  • Body Repatriation
  • Missed/delay Departure, flight
  • Trip delay
  • Personal Liability
  • Passport or any important document loss
  • Sponsored Protection
  • Compassionate visit
  • Emergency Accommodation
  • Bail Bond
  • Daily hospital Cash Allowance: if hospitalized for more than specified days.

Is Student Health Insurance Required Overseas?

In many countries, international students must have a valid student health insurance policy to attend their institutions or universities. Several countries, such as Cambodia, Antarctica, etc., would not issue a valid visa to students unless they have purchased international student travel insurance coverage. However, some countries still do not ask for student travel insurance, but it is always a safe to protect yourself from the beginning of your journey.

A Right Policy can make your Life much Easier and Simpler!

It is strongly advised that you purchase a travel insurance policy to cover any dangers or losses that may occur during your trip. This insurance is designed to safeguard you and your loved ones from unforeseen occurrences. Take your time. Consider buying your student travel insurance and beginning on your next hassel-free international trip with a Care overseas student travel insurance plan

