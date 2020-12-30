What to wear when cycling to look and feel great

Whether you’re a professional cyclist or consider riding a bike your favorite pastime, knowing what cycling gear to wear can be daunting. There are so many types of apparel and accessories, the choice can easily overwhelm. If you don’t know how to dress yourself up for cycling, this short guide will help you choose the right articles for the right situation.







How to dress when commuting by bike?

If you are not a professional cyclist and consider your bike just a method of transportation, your cycling clothes should first and foremost be comfortable. Riding your bike to work is a great way of losing excess calories and getting fit, but it requires a careful choice of gear to be enjoyable. Nobody likes to arrive to work wet because of rain, or sweaty because of the hot weather. Always choose your cycling gear according to the weather and season.

A waterproof cycling jersey can be of great use if you find yourself often struggling through the rain on your way to work. While a regular waterproof jacket might work, professional cycling gear is designed to keep you dry and comfortable when leaning on a bike. Cycling jerseys have extended backs, keeping your lower back covered when riding. They also feature bright colors, keeping you visible even in poor weather conditions. Safety when riding should always be your top priority.







What about mountain biking?

If you’re a mountain biking enthusiast, the cycling gear you’re going to need will be a little more complicated. While you should always wear a professional helmet, even when riding casually, getting a quality helmet for mountain biking should be your biggest concern. Cycling through uneven terrain can be tricky and no matter how good you are, you will find yourself falling over a couple of times. Knee pads and elbow pads, in addition to a good helmet, will allow you to avoid serious injuries.

While mountain biking, you will often find yourself riding through mud and water, which is why it is very important to wear mountain biking shoes and some tall socks. A pair of quality cycling pants will also come in handy. Such pants often feature stretches and cuts, designed to adapt to the position of your body and giving you increased riding comfort. They are also more durable than traditional clothing – perfect in case of a crash.







Professional cycling – what gear should you choose?

For those who treat cycling seriously, preparing for races and endurance tests, professional cycling gear is probably the most important. While you might have heard that pro cycling gear needs to be uncomfortable – that is absolutely not the truth! Keeping yourself comfortable will increase your performance, allowing you to truly give your best and push yourself to the limit.

Aerodynamics will also contribute highly to increased performance. While the position of your body, as well as its shape, will have the highest bearing on your aerodynamics, wearing proper clothing can also help. Special sets for cyclists that consist of a jersey connected with pants offer the best aerodynamic performance. The material used for such clothing is usually very thin and very stretchy, adapting to your body and giving you that oomph to reach the finish line first.







Different options for men and ladies

It is worth keeping in mind that in addition to the practical aspect of different sets, today, everyone can find the right set for themselves depending also on their gender.. Cycling sets for men differ both in style and in form from cycling sets for ladies – thanks to which, both ladies and men now can cycle in gear that reflects their needs and tastes. These days, nothing stops you from expressing yourself wherever you are and whatever you’re doing, cycling included!





