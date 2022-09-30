What to Expect from the 2022 World Cup

By: Admin Super

With the kick-off date for this year’s unique winter FIFA World Cup fast approaching, it’s time to get excited, start building your fantasy teams, sort out your tickets, or find a comfortable seat to stream the game. With pools of footballing talent overflowing from every corner of the world, this World Cup is set to be a great one, so let’s take a closer look at what we might be able to expect from the tournament.

Record-breaking numbers

As one of (if not the) most acclaimed, popular competitions in the world, viewers will be travelling to games and tuning in to streams from all over the globe to catch some of the action of the beautiful game on the big stage. With the exponential growth of the footballing industry, we can expect this to continue into this tournament. One audit from the 2018 World Cup in Russia proved that over 3.5 billion people watched the event at some point – that is near half the current population. With a tight group B consisting of a highly-anticipated England versus USA clash, it’s probably fair to assume that we will see some record-breaking streaming statistics in the US as well as just about every other nation. No pressure, players!

A Juvenile Journey

With the incredible infrastructure developed in youth football in modern times, expect to see a set of insatiably hungry youngsters take the footballing stage by storm. From the English-born wunderkinds such as the likes of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden, to their European counterparts Jamal Musiala, Pedri, and Eduardo Camavinga, the tournament is simply brimming with bright sparks of youth. The opportunity will be a great one for these kinds of players to cement themselves as solid pieces of the furniture within their club and country, transcending the label of a youngster with the potential to achieve that of an established baller.

Upsets upon Upsets

Football is widely known as the beautiful game. This is a fitting name that encompasses the unpredictability, quality, and unmatchable atmosphere that only football can bring. Whether it’s Leicester winning the premier league against all odds, Brazil being destroyed 7-1 by the German 11, or an undeveloped team toppling one of the mighty football giants, this tournament guarantees a gripping watch.

In a game where the defending champions can lose 5-1 in their opening game, as Spain did in 2014, anything is possible. That is the beauty of the World Cup: who doesn’t love an underdog story?

Just Plain Good Football

We’ve talked about the youngsters, but let’s not forget the veterans around here – CR7 returns for his fifth World Cup (crazy longevity!) and you can bet that he won’t go out without a fight. Messi leads the Argentinian charge in what could be his final outing to a World Cup and the Italians… Oh yeah, never mind!

Regardless, this is the biggest stage in world football and it is a mouth-watering prospect for football fans around the world. Expect intense games all around, some pinch-yourself moments, and plenty of worldies. We can’t wait to get tucked into this tournament and we’re less than two months away now – not long football fans!