What Outbound Calling Means

As a business owner, you may have come across the term “outbound calling” in reference to company calls. But if outbound calling is something that you have not thought about seriously, then you may be missing out on an effective way to draw more customers to your services. Let’s have a look at what outbound calling is and how you can use it to boost sales.

Outbound Calling: The Basics

Almost every business should have a healthy amount of inbound and outbound calls. However, some may have more of one over the other. And this is based on the type of company you run. For example, do you need to offer customer service where employees answer calls to help current customers? Or, do you need sales agents to make calls to generate sales?

Outbound calling means outgoing calls, that is, made from a company to potential and returning clients. Here, you can either train your in-house sales team to make sales calls or outsource to an outbound calling service. Such services function as salespeople or telemarketers that promote your product and service to target audiences. The end goal is to generate sales by attracting new customers.

Lead Generation and Cold Calling

Most large corporations use outbound calling to generate leads and bring new customers to the business. They conduct market research to create a list of potential users that would be ideal for their product. Salespeople will then reach out to individuals on this list to inform them about a company’s products or services and convince them to make a sale or a sales appointment. This way, people who did not know your business existed will now know about what it has to offer and may consider making a purchase.

Outbound calling can help achieve some other tasks as well. For example, cold calling can also be used to survey the market and research possibilities. Consider this example: you have a new product you are considering developing but are unsure of how it may be received. With cold calls, you can test the idea across a different group of potential users. Then, based on results and responses, you choose to go ahead and create the product or scrap the idea.

Taking Care of Customers with Warm Calling

Besides focusing on drawing new clients, you can also use outbound calling to improve connections with users that have already purchased your product or interacted with your service. Things change, so you should always be prepared. Even if you think you have a good amount of current customers, it is always a good idea to follow up on interested visitors. For example, a web visitor downloads a free PDF or stacks items in the cart but doesn’t follow through with the payment. You can target and contact these clients to encourage them to complete their purchase.

This type of outbound calling is called warm calling, where you connect with clients that have interacted with your business in some form. You can, therefore, also use outbound calling to:

Welcome new customers

Follow-up on previous purchases or appointments

Offer new promotions

Raise funds

Gather feedback, etc.

Where Can You Get Outbound Calling?

To reach a large group of potential users, it is a good idea to hire an outbound calling service with agents that can contact your list and make your sales. The other option is to purchase outbound calling services for your in-house team to have better control over sales calls. You can get the service from a cloud-based phone service provider like United World Telecom (https://www.unitedworldtelecom.com/).

Improve Connections with Outbound Calling

What outbound calling does is it enables you to build stronger relations with users of all kinds. You are not only focusing on new or old customers but a combination of both. And this is a good tactic when your company is trying to expand. Invest in outbound calling and watch the numbers grow!