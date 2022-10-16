What Are The Biggest Online Trends in the UK For 2022?

By: Admin Super

Social Media: Taking the World By Storm

The World of Today is one in which we live in a wildly different way to that of our forefathers, in the sense that we don’t exactly live in one reality, but now we live in two. The one which we’re seeing in front of our very eyes, which we live and breathe in, as well as the one which we live through, via social media, where we portray a different version of ourselves, where we interact with others on a different level.

Social media has changed the way we live, there’s no going around it. It’s an ever growing world which is morphing the way we live and interact with others. To keep up with this-ever changing leviathan which has enveloped our daily lives, one should keep themselves updated and informed on some of the latest trends and happenings which are taking place within social media.

Within this article, I will be going over some of the most prevalent trends on the Internet in 2022, with a particular reference to the UK in particular, to better give one an understanding of how the world is changing through social media.

Online Gambling and Sports Betting:

Over the course of human history, people have gambled and wagered on a wide variety of games, as well as invented whole new games with the sole intention of using them for gambling purposes. It’s a practice which has been going on for centuries, and today, with the rise of online casinos and sportsbooks, this practice is going to continue to go strong.

With the rise of online casinos in the UK, one can bet and gamble to their heart’s desire from the comfort of their own homes on websites such as 32 Red UK casino and many more. With the rise of VR technology, this sector only stands to grow and eventually blot out land-based casinos. Only time will tell in this regard, but one thing is for certain: Online Casinos are here to stay.

TikTok – From New Kid On The Block To Social Media King

TikTok is making significant headway despite the fact that Instagram is the clear front-runner in this category. TikTok is the best platform to employ in 2022 because of the growing popularity of shorter forms of video content, such as the ones seen on TikTok.

TikTok has introduced a variety of helpful features, such as advertisements and company profiles, that are geared exclusively toward the needs of companies throughout the course of the previous two years. Therefore, it is no longer simply a stage on which young innovators may demonstrate their impressive dancing routines. Overall, it’s shaping up to become one of the primary channels that marketers can leverage to communicate with millennials and Gen Z users.

Augmented Reality – Same Eyes, New World

With the rise of VR in gaming, with specialised games being made for VR, such as beat saber, and Half-Life: Alyx, it is only a matter of time until VR will become a staple in all other aspects of media, with social media being a forerunner for these changes.

Many social media sites, such as instagram and snapchat, already give one a good way to augment their reality, with filters and photo editing allowing them to change certain aspects of photos which they post.

In this day and age, it is only a matter of time until augmented reality becomes a part of our everyday lives, particularly with the emergence of the metaverse. In other words, it is just a matter of time.

Closing Statements

When it comes down to some of the most prominent online trends, one can easily note the effect they are currently having on our daily lives. How they’re engulfing them, and bringing us to a new dawn of reality. What we’re seeing is an ascent into the future, one which holds a heavy sway over our lives. The best way to go about it? Well, if times are changing one must change with the times and embrace these advancements.