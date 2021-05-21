US signs bill to curb hate-crime against Asian-Americans

THE US government signed a bill on Thursday (20) to address the increasing violence against Asian-American amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report by Stop AAPI (Asian-American and Pacific Islander), there have been 6,600 hate incidents – which include hate crimes and incidents of violence or discrimination – reported between March 2020 and March 2021.

However, the number of hate crimes increased by 40 per cent against Chinese and 16 per cent against Korean after the outbreak of coronavirus in the US.

There were several thousand incidences of xenophobia and racism against Asian Americans between 28 January and 24 February 2020, according to a tally compiled by Russell Jeung, professor of Asian American Studies at San Francisco State University.

The new bill aims to encourage the creation of a state-run hate crimes hotline and introduction of a series of campaigns to educate people about bias against people of Asian descent.

It will allow a position at the Justice Department to speed up the agency’s review of hate crimes and expand the channels to report them, to improve data collection regarding attacks targeting Asian Americans.

Apart from creating awareness campaigns, it will also provide grants to law enforcement agencies that train their officers to identify hate crimes.

The bill was signed two days after the House of Representatives passed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act by a vote of 364-62; all 62 votes against the bill were from Republicans.

Asian Americans have faced a dramatic spike in violence throughout the pandemic.

In particular, AAPI women and girls report these hate incidents 2.2 times as often as AAPI men; and AAPI non-binary people have also reported experiencing heightened incidents of hate.