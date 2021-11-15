Upcoming Cricket Events in December: Tournaments That Fans Shouldn’t Miss

Cricket remains to be the second-most popular sport worldwide and with its busy calendar, an off-season is quite hard to come by. Now that restrictions are getting lighter in cricket hotspots like Australia, England, India, South Africa, and the West Indies, you can expect that no more matches will be canceled any time soon.

We’re just a month away from saying goodbye to this year but the international cricket calendar still has a lot in store for the fans out there. Before 2021 ends, there are still tours, ODIs, and Test series to look forward to. Even if the Indian Premier League has already concluded and the ICC’s Men’s T20 World Cup is about to conclude, there are still over 50 cricket events that you can tune into.

Are you thinking of streaming and participating in cricket betting live odds from 10CRIC and other betting sites? Do you want to make sure that you don’t miss out on the upcoming cricket events before the year ends? Here are all the cricket events that will start next month.

The Big Bash League 2021-22

The 11th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is set to run from December 5, 2020, to January 28, 2022. It’s a full event with 61 matches that are participated by eight teams. The eight teams playing this season are the following:

Adelaide Strikers

Brisbane Heat

Hobart Hurricanes

Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Stars

Perth Scorchers

Sydney Sixers

Sydney Thunder

The Syndey Sixers are this year’s defending champions. The official schedule is already released and here are the ones that will happen in December:

Match No Date Match 1 December 05, 2021 Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars 2 December 06, 2021 Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat 3 December 07, 2021 Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers 4 December 08, 2021 Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers 5 Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat 6 December 09, 2021 Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades 8 December 11, 2021 Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes 9 Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers 10 December 12, 2021 Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars

Match No Date Match 11 December 13, 2021 Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades 12 December 14, 2021 Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers 13 December 15, 2021 Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers 14 December 19, 2021 Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder 15 December 20, 2021 Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes 16 December 21, 2021 Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers 17 December 22, 2021 Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers 18 December 23, 2021 Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat 19 December 24, 2021 Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars 20 December 26, 2021 Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers 21 December 27, 2021 Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades 22 Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers 23 Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars 24 December 28, 2021 Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers 25 December 29, 2021 Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat 26 Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes 27 December 30, 2021 Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars 28 December 31, 2021 Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder

The Ashes Series 2021-22

Another major cricket event to see next month is the 2021-22 edition of The Ashes Series . This event cricket event is only participated by squads from England and Australia. This year, there will have five-Test series that will take place in Australia. Australia is the titleholder since 2018 because last year’s edition ended with a draw.

Here is the full schedule of this year’s The Ashes:

Date Match Venue Time (AEDT) Dec 8 to Dec 12 1st Test The Gabba, Brisbane 10:00 Dec 16 to Dec 20 2nd Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 14:30 Dec 26 to Dec 30 3rd Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 10:30 Jan 5 to Jan 9 4th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 10:30 Jan 14 to Jan 18 5th Test Optus Stadium, Perth 12:30

Upcoming Tours in December and Schedule

Aside from the two major tournaments mentioned above, two tours will start in December. The first is the West Indies Tour of Pakistan 2021 which is scheduled from December 13 to December 22. All matches for this tour will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Here’s the schedule for this tour:

Date Match Time (GMT) Dec 13, Mon 1st T20I 11:00 PM Dec 14, Tue 2nd T20I 11:00 PM Dec 16, Thu 3rd T20I 11:00 PM Dec 18, Sat 1st ODI 4:00 PM Dec 20, Mon 2nd ODI 4:00 PM Dec 22, Wed 3rd ODI 4:00 PM

Another tour scheduled to start next month is India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22. The tour will also have three Tests, three ODIs, and four T20I matches. The Test matches will be a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship. Here is the full schedule of the tour: