Upcoming Cricket Events in December: Tournaments That Fans Shouldn’t Miss

Cricket remains to be the second-most popular sport worldwide and with its busy calendar, an off-season is quite hard to come by. Now that restrictions are getting lighter in cricket hotspots like Australia, England, India, South Africa, and the West Indies, you can expect that no more matches will be canceled any time soon.
We’re just a month away from saying goodbye to this year but the international cricket calendar still has a lot in store for the fans out there. Before 2021 ends, there are still tours, ODIs, and Test series to look forward to. Even if the Indian Premier League has already concluded and the ICC’s Men’s T20 World Cup is about to conclude, there are still over 50 cricket events that you can tune into.
Are you thinking of streaming and participating in cricket betting live odds from 10CRIC and other betting sites? Do you want to make sure that you don’t miss out on the upcoming cricket events before the year ends? Here are all the cricket events that will start next month.
The Big Bash League 2021-22
The 11th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is set to run from December 5, 2020, to January 28, 2022. It’s a full event with 61 matches that are participated by eight teams. The eight teams playing this season are the following:
The Syndey Sixers are this year’s defending champions. The official schedule is already released and here are the ones that will happen in December:
|Match
No
|Date
|Match
|1
|December 05, 2021
|Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars
|2
|December 06, 2021
|Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat
|3
|December 07, 2021
|Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers
|4
|December 08, 2021
|Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers
|5
|Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat
|6
|December 09, 2021
|Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades
|8
|December 11, 2021
|Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes
|9
|Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers
|10
|December 12, 2021
|Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars
|11
|December 13, 2021
|Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades
|12
|December 14, 2021
|Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers
|13
|December 15, 2021
|Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers
|14
|December 19, 2021
|Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder
|15
|December 20, 2021
|Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes
|16
|December 21, 2021
|Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers
|17
|December 22, 2021
|Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers
|18
|December 23, 2021
|Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat
|19
|December 24, 2021
|Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars
|20
|December 26, 2021
|Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers
|21
|December 27, 2021
|Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades
|22
|Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers
|23
|Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars
|24
|December 28, 2021
|Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers
|25
|December 29, 2021
|Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat
|26
|Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes
|27
|December 30, 2021
|Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars
|28
|December 31, 2021
|Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder
The Ashes Series 2021-22
Another major cricket event to see next month is the 2021-22 edition of The Ashes Series. This event cricket event is only participated by squads from England and Australia. This year, there will have five-Test series that will take place in Australia. Australia is the titleholder since 2018 because last year’s edition ended with a draw.
Here is the full schedule of this year’s The Ashes:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
(AEDT)
|Dec 8 to Dec 12
|1st Test
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|10:00
|Dec 16 to Dec 20
|2nd Test
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|14:30
|Dec 26 to Dec 30
|3rd Test
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|10:30
|Jan 5 to Jan 9
|4th Test
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|10:30
|Jan 14 to Jan 18
|5th Test
|Optus Stadium, Perth
|12:30
Upcoming Tours in December and Schedule
Aside from the two major tournaments mentioned above, two tours will start in December. The first is the West Indies Tour of Pakistan 2021 which is scheduled from December 13 to December 22. All matches for this tour will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Here’s the schedule for this tour:
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|Dec 13, Mon
|1st T20I
|11:00 PM
|Dec 14, Tue
|2nd T20I
|11:00 PM
|Dec 16, Thu
|3rd T20I
|11:00 PM
|Dec 18, Sat
|1st ODI
|4:00 PM
|Dec 20, Mon
|2nd ODI
|4:00 PM
|Dec 22, Wed
|3rd ODI
|4:00 PM
Another tour scheduled to start next month is India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22. The tour will also have three Tests, three ODIs, and four T20I matches. The Test matches will be a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship. Here is the full schedule of the tour:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (GMT)
|Dec 17 – Dec 21
|1st Test
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|4:00 PM
|Dec 25 – Dec 30
|2nd Test
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|4:00 PM
|Jan 3 – Jan 07
|3rd Test
|Newlands, Cape Town
|4:00 PM
|Jan 11
|1st ODI
|Boland Park, Paarl
|4:30 PM
|Jan 14
|2nd ODI
|Newlands, Cape Town
|4:30 PM
|Jan 16
|3rd ODI
|Newlands, Cape Town
|4:30 PM
|Jan 19
|1st T20I
|Newlands, Cape Town
|10:00 PM
|Jan 21
|2nd T20I
|Newland, Cape Town
|10:00 PM
|Jan 23
|3rd T20I
|Boland Park, Paarl
|10:00 PM
|Jan 26
|4th T20I
|Boland Park, Paarl
|10:00 PM