Britain’s equality watchdog staff receive training on impartiality

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE staff of Britain’s Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) underwent training on the principle of “impartiality” they should adopt while working.

The short training sessions were aimed at telling the participants about the “meaning of impartiality” in the context of the equality watchdog and how they should demonstrate it in letter and spirit.

About 200 employees and commissioners of the non-departmental public body are reported to have taken part in the training, intended to ensure that the staff are not swayed by political positions of activists and lobby groups.

Kishwer Falkner, Baroness Falkner of Margravine, who heads the EHRC, is believed to be behind the training as she wants it to be “the equality body for everyone”.

“Short training sessions were held with all staff and commissioners to discuss what impartiality means for the organisation and how the principles are applied throughout our work”, an EHRC spokesman told The Telegraph.

“Like all public sector bodies, impartiality is a key principle and important for us as a regulator and a trusted voice offering advice to governments and businesses.”