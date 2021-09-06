Website Logo
  • Monday, September 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 440,752
Total Cases 33,027,621
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 38,948
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 440,752
Total Cases 33,027,621
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 38,948

News

Britain’s equality watchdog staff receive training on impartiality

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE staff of Britain’s Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) underwent training on the principle of “impartiality” they should adopt while working.

The short training sessions were aimed at telling the participants about the “meaning of impartiality” in the context of the equality watchdog and how they should demonstrate it in letter and spirit.

About 200 employees and commissioners of the non-departmental public body are reported to have taken part in the training, intended to ensure that the staff are not swayed by political positions of activists and lobby groups.

Kishwer Falkner, Baroness Falkner of Margravine, who heads the EHRC, is believed to be behind the training as she wants it to be “the equality body for everyone”.

“Short training sessions were held with all staff and commissioners to discuss what impartiality means for the organisation and how the principles are applied throughout our work”, an EHRC spokesman told The Telegraph.

“Like all public sector bodies, impartiality is a key principle and important for us as a regulator and a trusted voice offering advice to governments and businesses.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Man charged with murder over wife’s death at Arthur’s Seat
UK
Muslim leaders should do more to tackle radicalisation: Ex-MI6 chief
UK
Johnson to announce NHS boost before cabinet reshuffle
News
UK gives prospective parents more choice over when to start a family
UK
This Paryushan, Jain youngsters bring message of organ donation
WORLD
New Zealand’s strengthened counter-terrorism laws by ‘month end’
News
EXCLUSIVE: “UK destroying Commonwealth family”
News
Sharma arrives in China’s Tianjin for climate talks
UK
NHS calling for volunteers to help south Asian community vaccinated
News
Young Indian women write to Modi to raise age for marriage
WORLD
New Zealand unable to keep supermarket attacker locked up: Ardern
UK
Police investigating woman’s fatal fall from Arthur’s Seat
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Man charged with murder over wife’s death at Arthur’s Seat
Muslim leaders should do more to tackle radicalisation: Ex-MI6 chief
India go 2-1 up after Bumrah, Umesh bowling show
Johnson to announce NHS boost before cabinet reshuffle
Konkona Sensharma and Arjun Rampal starrer The Rapist to premiere…
Varun Dhawan’s Ganpati song from Salman Khan starrer Antim to…