Website Logo
  • Friday, December 16, 2022
Trending Now:  

Featured

UK Visa, Settlement or Citizenship Exam: How to book and how to prepare for your English language exam  

Taking an exam in a foreign language can sometimes be an unsettling experience, but Trinity is here to ensure that everyone who needs it has the help and support they need to book, prepare and practise for their exam.

By: Mohnish Singh

If you need to apply for a UK visa, a visa extension, Settlement, Leave to Remain or British Citizenship, you may need to sit and pass a Secure English Language Test (SELT) as part of your visa application.

As well as it being a requirement of the visa and immigration process, being able to communicate in English is an important step towards being able to happily and successfully live, work or study in the UK.

SELT Logo

Taking an exam in a foreign language can sometimes be an unsettling experience, but Trinity is here to ensure that everyone who needs it has the help and support they need to book, prepare and practise for their exam.

How can you prepare for your SELT exam?

1. Identify which Graded Examination in Spoken English (GESE) or Integrated Examination in Spoken English (ISE) exam you need

You will need to sit the right English language exam for the visa you are applying for. View more information on the Trinity College London website.

2. Enrol for an exam

When you know which exam you need to sit you can book your Trinity SELT online. You can choose the city, date and time which suits you. Book your test online.

3. Begin to prepare

All Trinity SELT exams take place in a test centre with an examiner and replicate a normal everyday conversation. For our GESE Grade 5 (B1) exam you also prepare a topic of your choice to have a conversation with the examiner about. Find out what to expect on the day by watching SELT videos.

4. Practise, practise, practise

The best way to help you prepare is to practise; watch TV, listen to the radio, read newspapers and speak to those around you in English. Trinity SELT has many resources on their website which can help you prepare – resource materials,  or if you want to study on the go the Trinity GESE study app can be purchased to help you learn and track your progress.

5. Plan your route

Lastly, make sure you know where your exam centre is, the best way for you to travel to it and how long it takes to get there so that you arrive at the exam centre on time ready to give your best performance. View all Trinity SELT centres.

Where and how do I book an exam?

Trinity College London SELT exams are taken at one of our 20 UK SELT test centres. Tests can be booked 24 hours in advance and with tests taking place seven days a week you can visit our booking website to find a time, date and location that fits your schedule.

Support

Our Customer Service team are available on 0333 358 3183, 8am – 8pm Monday to Friday and 8.00am – 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Trinity SELT helping you to live, work and study in the UK!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Featured
Getting your winter vaccines in pregnancy is just as important as ever
Featured
The Advantages of Digital Gaming
Featured
New NHS campaign urges South Asians to consider nursing as a career
Featured
Celebrate Diwali with ASDA – recipes that bring out the true essence of Diwali
Featured
When TRS brought the taste of Diwali, to Trafalgar Square!
Featured
Six in 10 South Asians worry about week ahead, says new research; Self Care Sundays…
Featured
Tilda celebrates Diwali with flavourful culinary delights
Featured
Bring home the festive vibes this Diwali with Asda
Featured
TRS adds a festive tadka to Diwali on the Square
Featured
Avoid These Mistakes When Investing Abroad
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW