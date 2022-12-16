UK Visa, Settlement or Citizenship Exam: How to book and how to prepare for your English language exam

Taking an exam in a foreign language can sometimes be an unsettling experience, but Trinity is here to ensure that everyone who needs it has the help and support they need to book, prepare and practise for their exam.

By: Mohnish Singh

If you need to apply for a UK visa, a visa extension, Settlement, Leave to Remain or British Citizenship, you may need to sit and pass a Secure English Language Test (SELT) as part of your visa application.

As well as it being a requirement of the visa and immigration process, being able to communicate in English is an important step towards being able to happily and successfully live, work or study in the UK.

How can you prepare for your SELT exam?

1. Identify which Graded Examination in Spoken English (GESE) or Integrated Examination in Spoken English (ISE) exam you need

You will need to sit the right English language exam for the visa you are applying for. View more information on the Trinity College London website.

2. Enrol for an exam

When you know which exam you need to sit you can book your Trinity SELT online. You can choose the city, date and time which suits you. Book your test online.

3. Begin to prepare

All Trinity SELT exams take place in a test centre with an examiner and replicate a normal everyday conversation. For our GESE Grade 5 (B1) exam you also prepare a topic of your choice to have a conversation with the examiner about. Find out what to expect on the day by watching SELT videos.

4. Practise, practise, practise

The best way to help you prepare is to practise; watch TV, listen to the radio, read newspapers and speak to those around you in English. Trinity SELT has many resources on their website which can help you prepare – resource materials, or if you want to study on the go the Trinity GESE study app can be purchased to help you learn and track your progress.

5. Plan your route

Lastly, make sure you know where your exam centre is, the best way for you to travel to it and how long it takes to get there so that you arrive at the exam centre on time ready to give your best performance. View all Trinity SELT centres.

Where and how do I book an exam?

Trinity College London SELT exams are taken at one of our 20 UK SELT test centres. Tests can be booked 24 hours in advance and with tests taking place seven days a week you can visit our booking website to find a time, date and location that fits your schedule.

Support

Our Customer Service team are available on 0333 358 3183, 8am – 8pm Monday to Friday and 8.00am – 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

