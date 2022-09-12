UK ticket holder emerges to claim £110m EuroMillions jackpot

By: Admin Super

One lucky British citizen has come forward to claim the £110m jackpot that was won from the EuroMillions draw held on 2nd September 2022. As a single ticket holder, they will immediately become richer than music stars Gary Barlow and Harry Styles, based on the figures within the Sunday Times Rich List.

In the history of lottery games, just 15 Britons have landed a jackpot worth more than £100m. Consequently, this latest win is one of the most noteworthy in the history of the EuroMillions. It was only a matter of weeks ago that a British lottery ticket holder won the largest National Lottery jackpot in history worth £195m.

According to Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, over £30m is raised weekly to be invested and donated towards worthy causes nationwide. Carter said that revenue generated by the National Lottery underpins anything from “local projects making a difference” through to “our nation’s athletes at the recent Commonwealth Games”.



The EuroMillions game is available to play in nine countries at present, although several online lottery betting operators make it possible for citizens outside of these nine nations to wager on the numbers of the next EuroMillions draw. This includes the people of India, where lottery gaming remains a heavily restricted concept, with just 13 states legalising state lotteries. Individual tickets can be acquired with Lotto247 in India, which employs an insurance-backed operation, whereby any winning wager on EuroMillions numbers would be paid out by them instead of EuroMillions. Indians can play and win without having to be flown over to the UK to receive their prize.

The biggest EuroMillions jackpot wins of all time revealed

• July 2022

An anonymous ticket holder landed the biggest EuroMillions jackpot of all time, scooping £195.7m. Winning such a considerable sum, it’s perhaps unsurprising that the biggest lottery winner in the UK has kept their identity out of the media spotlight.

• May 2022

Worcestershire-based couple Joe and Jess Thwaite took the opposite route to the ticket holder of July 2022 by celebrating their £184.26m EuroMillions win in public. They described their win as “surreal” when quizzed on national television, with treating family and friends at the top of their very open agenda.

• October 2019

Three years before this, a single ticket holder scooped a £170m payout from the EuroMillions. Although the winner opted to remain anonymous, a second Briton became a millionaire in the same draw, bagging £1m in the Millionaire Maker Selection game.

• July 2011

Scottish couple Colin and Chris Weir landed £161m in a EuroMillions jackpot more than a decade ago now. Colin passed away in December 2019 following a struggle with sepsis and an acute kidney condition. As a lifelong Patrick Thistle FC fan, Colin became a 55% majority shareholder at Thistle just weeks before his passing.

• August 2012

Cambridgeshire couple, Adrian and Gillian Bayford, scooped £148.65m on the EuroMillions in the summer of 2012. However, the pair saw their marriage end a few years after their jackpot success, with Gillian admitting she wished she’d never gone public with the family’s win.

It’ll be interesting to see who will be the next big winners added to the list and if more people choose to remain anonymous in the future.