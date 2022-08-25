Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 25, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

UK removed just 21 inadmissible asylum seekers to safe third countries in 18 months

63,089 asylum applications were made in the year ending June 2022: Data

An inflatable craft carrying migrants crosses the shipping lane in the English Channel on August 4, 2022 off the coast of Dover, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Britain forcibly removed just 21 “inadmissible” asylum seekers to “safe third countries” in the first 18 months after it formally left the European Union, new data showed, as the influx of migrants illegally reaching the UK’s shores continued.

The government said close to 16,000 asylum seekers whose claims were declared “inadmissible” between January 1, 2021 and the end of June this year, were considered for removal. But only 21 people were removed to countries including Ireland, Germany, Italy and Spain, after a key EU transfer deal in Brexit.

According to an Independent report, the government claimed it would replace the scheme with bilateral agreements, but none have been struck with EU nations.

Asylum seekers, who have reached the UK after travelling through and spending time in safe third countries where they could have asked for protection, are declared “inadmissible” for consideration.

Official Home Office guidance makes it clear that an asylum seeker who “spent a couple of weeks in Brussels staying with friends while trying to find an agent to bring them illegally to the UK” could be declared inadmissible.

Officials should check for “material in their belongings such as receipts and tickets” from shops and transport, it says.

Some 63,089 asylum applications, relating to 75,181 people, were made in the year ending June 2022 and the number was the highest for a one-year period in almost two decades.

Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrats home affairs spokesperson, told the Independent that people who came to the UK having fled war or persecution should be welcomed with compassion.

He said they should not be kept waiting for months while their claims were processed.

“As this backlog shows, the Home Office is not fit for purpose. The government needs to get a grip, but none of the Conservatives’ endless series of cruel proposals will actually solve the dysfunction at the heart of the Home Office,“ Carmichael said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
American Sikh journalist deported within hours of landing in India, claims family
News
‘Please help the other women who are still in Afghanistan’, says this TV Anchor who…
News
Sydney nightclub bans staring without ‘verbal consent’ to ensure women safety
News
Indian restaurant owner in Birmingham hits back at customer who gave ‘insulting’ one star review
News
Bookings at Indian restaurant in Cheshire go off the charts after Ryan Reynolds’ declares it…
News
Priti Patel strikes new deal with Albania to deport migrants who cross Channel
News
Scientists were given too much power during pandemic: Rishi Sunak
News
Want to get inked? Think again as tattoo ink chemicals may cause cancer
News
Record over 130 Indian-Americans at key positions in Biden administration
News
Lord Patel is revealed as the ‘ECB suit’ who was target of Ben…
News
Exam results: Separate category for non-binary pupils under consideration
News
‘Pills by post’ to terminate early pregnancies to be made permanent in England…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton to appear as Batman…
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer files for divorce
UK removed just 21 inadmissible asylum seekers to safe third…
Boy, 5, suffers headaches triggered by laughter
Blackburn Rovers provide prayer space for Muslim fans
John Lyon students achieve good GCSE results, progress to sixth…