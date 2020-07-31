UK offers visa extension for another month

THE UK government announced one month extension for all expiring or expired visas of foreign nationals until August 31 on Thursday (30).

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country announced a visa extension until May 31 and then extended to July 31. Now, one month grace period was announced.

This will apply to anyone whose visa expired after January 24 but was unable to leave the country because of travel restrictions or self-isolation.

“As global travel restrictions have started to lift, it is right this generous, but temporary concession, be brought to a close with a month grace period until 31 August to make the necessary arrangements to return home,” a UK Home Office spokesperson said.

The UK has provided over 40,000 visa extensions for those whose visas had expired between January 24, 2020, and July 31, 2020 so far, an official statement said.

The Home Office said that it will also keep in place the relaxation of the visa switching rules to enable those who wish to stay in the UK to submit an application to enable them to do so during the grace period.

According to the Home Office, a “compassionate and pragmatic approach” will be taken with requests for an indemnity to allow someone to leave the UK on a later date than August 31, if they are still unable to fly out in time.