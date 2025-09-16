Skip to content
11th UK Gatka Championship ends with Welsh debut and £1,000 support for Gatka Akharas

The championship was attended by prominent figures

11th UK Gatka Championship

All winners received medals and trophies

UK Parliament
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 16, 2025
Highlights:

  • The 11th UK National Gatka Championship was hosted near Cardiff, marking the first time in Wales.
  • Winners included Roop Kaur (girls), Navjot Singh (boys), and Gurdeep Singh (men’s).
  • Gatka Federation UK awarded £1,000 to each participating Akhara to support martial arts promotion.
  • Chief guests included MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and Harjeet Singh Grewal, President of the World Gatka Federation.

Gatka Championship marks Welsh debut

The 11th UK National Gatka Championship concluded on a high note near Cardiff, Wales, showcasing the traditional Sikh martial art with flair. Seven leading Gatka Akharas participated, thrilling spectators with their lightning-fast strikes, precision moves and elegant techniques.

Inauguration by global leaders

The tournament was inaugurated by Harjeet Singh Grewal, President of the World Gatka Federation (WGF) and the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI). He was joined by Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP, President of Gatka Federation UK, alongside other dignitaries including Jagbir Singh Jagga Chakar, President of Wales Kabaddi Club, and community leaders from the Haveli Hotel Pontyclun.

11th UK Gatka Championship The 11th UK National Gatka Championship concluded on a high note near Cardiff, Wales

Competition results

All events were held in the Farrie-Soti (individual) format:

  • Girls’ Category: Roop Kaur (Akali Phoola Singh Gatka Akhara Coventry) won first place, defeating teammate Manroop Kaur. Rihanna Kaur (Baba Banda Singh Gatka Akhara Gravesend) took third.
  • Boys’ Category: Navjot Singh (Baba Fateh Singh Gatka Akhara Woolwich) secured first place against teammate Jashan Singh. Dharam Singh and Tejveer Singh (both from Akali Phoola Singh Gatka Akhara Coventry) shared third.
  • Men’s Category: Gurdeep Singh (Jangi Horses Club Wolverhampton) claimed the title, defeating Kuldeep Singh (Baba Banda Singh Gatka Akhara Gravesend). Third place was shared by Anmoldeep Singh and Nihal Singh (both Baba Mitt Singh Gatka Akhara Wolverhampton).

Awards and recognition

All winners received medals and trophies. In a significant gesture, Gatka Federation UK presented £1,000 to each participating Akhara to strengthen training facilities and promote wider engagement in the sport.

Leaders praise UK’s Gatka growth

Harjeet Singh Grewal commended MP Tan Dhesi for his sustained efforts in promoting Gatka since 2013, pledging WGF and NGAI’s continued support in advancing the martial art across Britain.

In his address, MP Dhesi — also Chairman of the House of Commons Defence Committee — highlighted the growing enthusiasm among young people in the UK and thanked the Gurdwara committees of Swansea and Cardiff for their support in making the event a success.

Dignitaries in attendance

The championship was attended by prominent figures including Herman Singh Johal (General Secretary, Gatka Federation UK), representatives from Swansea and Cardiff Gurdwara committees, media partners from Akaal Channel, Sikh Channel, Jan Shakti News, and several community leaders.

cardiff walesgatka championshipuk nationalworld gatka federationuk

