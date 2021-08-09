UK ‘considering’ removing Pakistan from travel red list

UK prime minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE UK government is considering the “possibilities” of removing Pakistan from its travel red list , media reports suggested.

Prime minister Boris Johnson told a delegation of Pakistani diplomats that his government “is looking at data” and “considering possibilities” of shifting the south Asian country from its red list to the amber list “based on scientific advice”, The Express Tribune reported.

The UK has retained Pakistan on the travel red list while India has been placed on the amber list, a move which Islamabad dubbed as “ridiculous”.

During their meeting at Sandhurst, the delegation apprised the prime minister of the inconvenience thousands of Pakistanis faced because of the country’s red list status, the report said.

Pakistan’s human rights minister Shireen Mazari claimed that the British government, which “never sought data” on its Covid situation, gave “feeble excuses” for continuing the country on the red list.

“The UK government, dominated by Indophiles and despite globally documented India’s continuing disastrous handling of the Covid pandemic, moved India to the amber list but keeps Pakistan on the red list; then under pressure from opposition MPs gives feeble excuse [that] Pakistan didn’t share data”, the minister tweeted.

She said in another twitter message, “Fact is UK govt never asked for data but it is publicly available as NCOC has the most centralised & daily updated data… Earlier UK govt had given another excuse – that more Pak passengers than Indians tested positive! Shifting goalposts!”