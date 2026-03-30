Travellers plan 21 million journeys as UK roads brace for busiest Easter in four years

Nearly 21 million leisure trips planned over Easter weekend

Fuel prices rise sharply as oil crosses $100 per barrel

Travel demand remains strong despite higher driving costs

The UK is preparing for one of its busiest Easter weekends on the roads in recent years, with nearly 21 million journeys expected between April 17 and April 21 — even as fuel prices climb sharply.

According to RAC and traffic data firm Inrix, this could be the busiest Easter getaway since 2022. More than one million additional trips are being planned compared with last year, suggesting strong travel demand despite the rising cost of driving.

Fuel prices have been pushed higher after oil climbed above $100 a barrel amid tensions in the Middle East. Petrol has now crossed 150p per litre for the first time since May 2024, adding to the cost of long-distance travel.

Cost rises, but plans stay the same

Even with higher fuel costs, most drivers appear reluctant to change their plans. Data from the RAC shows only 6 per cent expect to drive shorter distances, while another 6 per cent say they will avoid driving altogether.

For many, the Easter break still holds value as a chance to travel or spend time with family. RAC’s Sean Kimberlin reportedly said that despite rising fuel costs linked to the conflict, Easter remains an important moment for people to get away or reconnect.

The financial impact, however, is noticeable. Filling a 55-litre family car with diesel is expected to cost at least £19 more than the same period last year, while petrol costs are nearly £8 higher, with further increases possible.

Traffic hotspots and travel disruptions ahead

Traffic is expected to peak around April 17, when schools break up, according to the AA. Coastal routes, town centres and retail parks are likely to see the heaviest congestion, especially if warmer weather encourages last-minute trips.

At the same time, rail disruption could push even more travellers onto the roads. Network Rail has scheduled more than 270 engineering works over the Easter period, which may limit train services.

Ports are also bracing for heavy demand. Dover expects around 37,000 cars to pass through between April 17 and April 19, as travellers head overseas. Port chief executive Doug Bannister reportedly said traffic is expected to build early and remain high through mid-April.

While rising fuel costs are clearly being felt, the bigger picture suggests that, for many, the Easter getaway is still worth the extra expense.