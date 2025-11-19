Skip to content
Tower Hamlets care workers struggle as council cuts contract

Dozens of home care staff left jobless after charity Apasen loses council work amid fraud claims

Tower Hamlets care workers

Apasen homecare workers protest outside Tower Hamlets town hall 31/10/2025

Via LDRS
Nick Clark
By Nick ClarkNov 19, 2025

Highlights

  • Around 60 care workers, many single mothers, now relying on foodbanks after losing work.
  • Council stopped giving Apasen new work in 2023 after receiving complaints about financial wrongdoing.
  • Charity denies all allegations and says council owes them money.
Home care workers in Tower Hamlets are protesting after being left without jobs following a bitter dispute between the council and their employer.

Around 60 staff at charity Apasen have been left struggling to make ends meet after Tower Hamlets Council stopped giving the organisation new care work. Many workers, who are on zero-hour contracts, say they can no longer afford basic necessities.

Care worker Yasmin Begum said the situation had become desperate for her colleagues. "A lot of women who are single mothers looking after their families can't afford rent and are going to foodbanks," she told reporters. It's not our fault. It's our bread and butter and we're not earning anything, she added.

The workers have been protesting outside Tower Hamlets town hall, demanding the council employ them directly. They held demonstrations on October (31), November (11) and again on November (19).

However, council has not granted workers' request to meet mayor Lutfur Rahman until the dispute with Apasen is settled.

Contract dispute escalates

The trouble began in 2023 when the council received complaints about Apasen's finances. Anonymous whistleblowers raised concerns about money laundering, nepotism, and other financial problems at the charity.

The council hired audit firm PwC to investigate. While PwC found no clear proof of fraud, it did uncover weaknesses in how Apasen managed its money.

The investigation also revealed the council had overpaid Apasen £951,000 in 2021 and also recommended the council ask Apasen to repay this, as it appeared to be a double payment for services provided over a short period. Based on these findings, the council decided in June not to renew Apasen's contract.

Apasen strongly denies any wrongdoing. The charity says the council's decision was unfair and claims the council actually owes money to them and other suppliers. Both sides have refused to comment further while legal proceedings continue.

Local Democracy Reporting Service ( LDRS)

