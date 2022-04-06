Top things to Consider before Getting a Gold loan

By: Admin

It would be best to keep in mind certain things before applying for a Gold Loan; however, this can help you tide over any financial worries. Keep reading for more information.

Every one of us has had a tough time during these unprecedented times. Job losses and financial instability have affected many. Moreover, people have no alternative other than to draw on their savings or seek financial assistance from valuables, such as gold ornaments, when managing mounting expenses, such as school fees, medical costs, business expenses, etc. To meet this need, lenders offer a variety of loans. Sometimes loans are rejected for various reasons. Taking a loan by mortgaging your gold jewelry or ornaments with a bank can be a good idea in such circumstances when you need funds urgently.

In India, gold-backed loans have been standard for centuries. In addition to being an attractive investment option, it can also help you overcome any financial crisis, finance a special event, or fund a medical emergency. Instant cash, attractive interest rates, and easy withdrawal are advantages. However, this would help you to reconsider and emphasize on a few points before taking up a gold loan . Here are some of them:

How does a gold loan benefit you?

You might wonder if a gold loan is better than the other types of loans available in the market today. Gold loans have the following benefits:

Taking out a gold loan does not require much documentation

Interest rates on gold loans are much lower than those on personal loans and other unsecured loans

When applying for a gold loan, you don’t have to worry about your credit history, employment history, age, etc.

Credit history or income proof is not required

Flexible repayment options are available

Interest Rate

It would help if you compared the interest rates offered by different banks before taking out a Gold Loan. Other banks charge different interest rates on gold loans. Many banks in India offer attractive interest rates.

Options for repaying your loan

You can avail of a Gold Loan without EMI from certain banks if you are experiencing low cash flow. It allows borrowers like you to pay off the entire loan amount at the end of the tenure, including the interest. If you’re confident in your financial status and your ability to repay the loan upon maturity, this is a recommended option. Banks also offer monthly servicing products, providing you with different repayment options.

Loan Tenure

Gold Loan offers customers the flexibility to choose the tenure of the loan according to their needs. Most loans are for six or twelve months. You can select the duration of the Gold Loan depending on the loan amount.

Amount of Loan

Gold Loans require little documentation, so they are easy to obtain. A Gold Loan is an exception to other loans, where income proof and credit history play a big part in determining the loan amount. Banks examine gold’s purity, weight, and value when assessing whether it is eligible for a higher loan amount.

The Lender’s Trustworthiness

You should avoid contacting any jewelry store owner if you are interested in applying for a Gold Loan since the interest they charge is high, plus there is no guarantee that your gold will remain safe or that its valuation will be accurate. You should always apply with a bank since your gold remains protected against external threats; additionally, you can get a loan amount based on the valuation of your gold with a lender.

Indemnification

If you consider any loan, you must also check for repayment and prepayment options. Borrowers can choose regular EMIs, bullet payments, partial payments, and overdraft accounts, among others.

Prepayments differ from one bank to another. As a result, the borrower must inquire about the additional charges the lender will apply after the loan is approved.

Quick disbursement

Disbursement speed and ease are other factors to consider.

The documentation, KYC, valuation, and other processes require time and sometimes delay loan disbursement. In most banks today, valuation specialists are summoned on prior appointments, prolonging the process. Fintech startups solve this problem by using e-KYC, e-documentation, and doorstep valuation, allowing immediate payment.

Support Mechanisms for Customers

Borrowers should consider customer support when choosing a bank/fintech platform for a gold loan. The majority of players today offer customers the chance to chat/call with customer service representatives in real-time. In addition, the borrower should receive interest payment reminders via email, SMS, or WhatsApp.

What kind of gold can be pledged?

Pure gold will result in a higher valuation, translating into a higher loan amount. Lenders typically expect 18 karat purity or higher.