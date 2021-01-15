Tips for finding the best deals using price comparison websites

Over the last 20 years, there’s been an exponential growth in the number of Price Comparison Websites (known as PCWs). These days it’s possible to search for a huge range of products and services using PCWs – everything from car insurance to loans and internet service providers.







However, while PCWs are undoubtedly convenient and can often safe us time and money, there are a few guidelines you should bear in mind before using one. Here are a few tips for PCWs to help ensure you find the best deals and service.

Use more than one PCW engine

Not all deals are created equal on PCW sites and one comparison provider may well have leveraged a better agreement with a supplier than another – meaning the prices on offer can differ between sites. While it will take a little longer, you should always check more than one PCW site before committing to a contract. Also, don’t forget to look for specialised, perhaps less well-known providers – for example, utilitybidder.co.uk offer specific searches for business water services which you likely won’t find anywhere else. Always shop around and do your research to find the best prices.







Consider all your options – not just price

PCWs operate primarily by offering the lowest prices – but price may not always be your most important consideration and you should carefully study all the options that are included in a deal. For example, if you’re shopping for a mortgage, you will likely be offered both fixed and variable rate deals. While a variable rate might seem to offer the best price, longer-term, you might be better off with a fixed-rate (or vice versa). Always take your personal circumstances into account and don’t let price become your only influence.

Be wary of pre-selected tick-boxes or other form elements







Often a PCW will try to sway you towards their preferred supplier (normally the provider that has offered them the best rates or commission). While there likely won’t be anything inherently wrong with the service you might get from these suppliers, if you want to see a bigger range of the products or services on offer, you should untick these boxes.

Be aware that you’re likely not seeing the entire market

Again, linked to the point above – you should use a variety of PCWs to get a better picture of the entire market. And remember too that some suppliers simply don’t feature on PCWs at all. As well as using PCWs, you should also do a Google search under terms relating to the product or service you’re looking for the widest view of the market. If a company has done adequate Search Engine Optimization (SEO) on their site, you should find other options lower down the first page – or even on the second page – of results.







Remember to read the small print before committing to anything

As with all businesses, PCWs range from the professional to the negligent so be sure to check a site’s credentials and be mindful of the saying, “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is”. Be wary if you find a site which is offering massively reduced prices compared to the others. Sure, you might have got lucky and have stumbled over a bargain but always check the small print before committing. If you’re unsure, checking review sites like Trustpilot can be a big help. Even just Googling a company’s name will often bring up helpful customer feedback and comments.





