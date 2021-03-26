Time to chart bold ambition between India, Bangladesh: Modi

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi has outlined his vision for an Indo-Bangladesh golden chapter as he paid tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding leader of the Asian country.







Modi arrived in Dhaka today (26) on a two-day visit to mark Bangladesh’s 50 years of independence.

“It is time to once again chart a bold ambition for our partnership, as Bangabandhu (Rahman) would have done. With the spirit and enterprise of our people as our Bhagya Vidhata, the dispenser of our shared destiny, such a future is closer than ever,” said Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

His comments appeared in an opinion piece titled ‘Imagining a different South Asia with Bangabandhu’, published in The Daily Star newspaper today.







“As we look back on Bangabandhu’s life and struggle, I ask myself, what could our subcontinent have looked like, had this modern-day giant not been assassinated?” he also wrote.

“In him, we saw a tall leader whose vision went beyond the narrow confines of physical borders and social divisions. That is why we join our Bangladeshi sisters and brothers in celebrating Bangabandhu’s memory in this very special Mujib Borsho,” the prime minister of India said.

The recent relation with Bangladesh has been encouraging and Modi expects trade and economic activities between both the countries to flourish.







“Our exciting recent journey gives me hope. In a spirit of good neighbourliness, we have resolved complex issues amicably. Our land and maritime boundaries stand settled. We have substantial cooperation covering almost all aspects of human endeavour. Our trade has reached historic levels, aiding economic activities in each other’s countries. Our people-to-people exchanges remain robust as ever,” Modi said.

On Friday (26), Modi also visited the National Martyrs’ Memorial at Savar, about 35km, north-west of Dhaka, and paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence against Pakistan.

“I pay my heartfelt tribute to the patriotic martyrs of Bangladesh whose glorious sacrifices enabled the birth of this great Nation. May every visitor to this revered ground honour the sacred memory of the millions who were slain but not silenced.







Their valour will continue to inspire future generations to fight injustice and defend the cause of righteousness.

“On behalf of the people of India, I pray that the eternal flame at Savar remains a lasting reminder of the noble victory of truth and courage over deceit and oppression,” Modi wrote in the visitor’s book at the memorial.

Later in the day, Modi met the political and the community leaders, including representatives of minorities and ‘Mukhtijoddhas’ — the fighters of the Bangladesh Liberation War.





