Time for digital clash, Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase to clash with Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi

A few months ago, we used to talk about box office clashes, but now we know that there are many films gearing up for direct-to-digital release, and it’s time for the digital clash.

A few days ago, Vidya Balan in a very interesting way had revealed that her film Shakuntala Devi will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 31st July 2020.

Well now, there’s one more film that will release on the same day. We are talking about Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase. The movie will premiere on 31st July 2020 on Disney+Hotstar.

The actor took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. He posted, “I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home 🙂 So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July 😉 See you 🤗 @gajrajrao @rasikadugal @ranvirshorey #VijayRaaz @rajoosworld @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP @foxstarhindi @sodafilmsindia @saregama_official.”

It will be interesting to see which movie people will opt to watch, Lootcase or Shakuntala Devi.

Well, a few days ago, Disney+ Hotstar had made an announcement that there will be seven films releasing on their platform in the next three months. Lootcase is one of the films, but during the announcement, while there was Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu was not invited for the Instagram Live. It sparked controversy and people on social media started blaming Disney+ Hotstar for nepotism.

Kunal had tweeted at that time, “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai.”